The Dermatology Specialists Celebrates Milestone 50th Location with FREE Skin Cancer Screenings in partnership with La Roche-Posay

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Specialists, the largest dermatology group in New York City, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 50th location at 995 2nd Avenue, NY, NY 10022 on September 10th, 2024. The expansion into their thirteenth Manhattan location, the first in Midtown East, reinforces The Dermatology Specialists' commitment to accessible and comprehensive skincare for New Yorkers.

The milestone will be honored during a private ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by free skin cancer screenings open to the public on September 9th, 2024, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at The Dermatology Specialists' new Midtown East site. In addition to free skin cancer screenings, guests will receive a robust gift bag generously donated by La Roche-Posay while supplies last.

Dr. Buka, Founder and CEO of The Dermatology Specialists, shared, "Removing barriers to skin health is part of our DNA at The Dermatology Specialists. This includes early detection of skin cancer and education on sun protection. We are pleased to be able to offer skin cancer screenings, at no charge to the community, in collaboration with our long-standing partners at La Roche-Posay."

Rachelle Mladjenovic, GM of North America, La Roche-Posay shared the sentiment stating, "One of La Roche-Posay's top priorities is to raise awareness about skin cancer prevention and sun protection, and we are thrilled to partner with The Dermatology Specialists as they celebrate their 50th location by offering free skin cancer screenings to the community. The Dermatology Specialists' commitment to accessible skincare for all aligns so closely with La Roche-Posay's mission of developing safe & effective broad-spectrum sunscreens for all skin types and tones, and we congratulate them on this incredible milestone".

For more information about The Dermatology Specialists, visit www.thedermspecs.com and @thedermspecs

For media inquiries, contact:

Email: [email protected]

About The Dermatology Specialists

Physician-founded and physician-led, The Dermatology Specialists was established in 2019 and has since become the largest Dermatology Group in New York City. With over 100 providers, they manage 500,000+ patient visits annually. Offering a comprehensive range of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, The Dermatology Specialists is committed to accessible care. With operations seven days a week and by accepting all insurance plans, they provide comprehensive dermatological care for everyone ….with skin.

About Dr. Bobby Buka

Dr. Bobby Buka, is a board-certified dermatologist, member of the American Academy of Dermatology, and Founder and CEO of The Dermatology Specialists —the largest dermatology practice in New York. He has authored two books on skin health (Buka's Emergencies in Dermatology and Top 50 Dermatology Case Studies for Primary Care) and a children's book to encourage mindfulness.

Dr. Buka is a clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Founder and former Chief Science Officer of First Aid Beauty. He is regarded as an expert on cosmetic and medical dermatological treatments and was a finalist for the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards.

