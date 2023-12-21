The Dermody Properties Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

News provided by

Dermody Properties

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The employee-led Foundation donates more than $200,000 annually to nonprofit organizations nationwide.

RENO, Nev., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermody Properties Foundation has announced its 2023 grant recipients. Among the awardees are the Reno Bike Project, Down Syndrome Network and Big Brothers Big Sisters in Reno, Nevada; EyeCare4Kids in Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation in Phoenix, Arizona; East Bay Kidpower in Castro Valley, California; Laura's House in Aliso Viejo, California; BeLoved Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia; Niles Township Homeless Respite Center in Skokie, Illinois; Home of the Innocents in Louisville, Kentucky; Kinship House in Portland, Oregon; Neighborhood Center in Camden, New Jersey; Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington; and more than 100 other nonprofit organizations in communities where Dermody Properties does business.

Dermody Properties is a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988.

"Sharing our success with the communities in which we conduct business is a vital part of our company's values and philosophy," said Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody Properties. "We take pride in supporting the vital work these organizations do to help the communities we serve thrive."

The employee-led Dermody Properties Foundation averages more than $200,000 per year in donations to various community causes. The Foundation's focus on the arts, education and family, with a special emphasis on children and the elderly, guides the choices made by the committee of employees who decide how the grant funds are distributed.

"With the Dermody Properties Foundation being entirely employee-directed, the opportunity to give back to our communities is deeply rewarding for everyone here at Dermody Properties," said Taylor Ruepp, Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation. "Since its inception, the Dermody Properties Foundation has donated more than $3.65 million to nonprofit organizations across the country."

"As a company, we feel very fortunate to be able to give back to those in need," said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and President at Dermody Properties. "Through the Foundation, we are able to recognize outstanding organizations across the country that are going above and beyond to provide support and resources in their respective communities."

The philanthropic efforts of the Dermody Properties Foundation is coupled with the Annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award, a separate donation of $100,000 to various charities led by the company's executive leadership. Learn more about the Dermody Properties Foundation, its mission and this year's grant recipients.

About Dermody Properties
Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.

CONTACT: Nicole Shearer, KPS3, [email protected], 530-448-6485

SOURCE Dermody Properties

