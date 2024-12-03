The Dermody Properties Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Recipients

The employee-led Foundation is dedicating $220,000 to 131 nonprofits nationwide

RENO, Nev., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermody Properties Foundation is honored to announce its 2024 grant recipients. Funded by profits from the hard work and dedication of Dermody Properties' employees, this year the employee-led Foundation is granting $220,000 to 131 organizations nationwide.

Among those awarded are the Eddy House and Girls on the Run Sierras in Reno, Nevada; Ronald McDonald House Charities in Las Vegas, Nevada; StandUp for Kids of Orange County in Costa Mesa, California; Assistance League of Stockton in Stockton, California; United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona; Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue in Bellevue, Washington; Volunteers of America Mid-States in Louisville, Kentucky; Camp Twin Lakes in Atlanta, Georgia; Meals on Wheels of Salem County in Elmer, New Jersey; and more than 100 other nonprofit organizations in communities where Dermody Properties does business.

"The opportunity to give back to our communities is deeply rewarding for everyone at Dermody Properties," said Taylor Ruepp, Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation. "Since the Foundation's inception in 1988, we have donated more than $3.65 million to hundreds of nonprofits across the country, and award more than $7,000 in scholarships annually."

Dermody Properties , a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector, established the Dermody Properties Foundation to empower employees and emphasize community giving. The Foundation's focus on the arts, education and family, with a special emphasis on children and the elderly, guides the employee committee which decides how the grant funds are allocated each year.

"Sharing our success in the communities we serve is a vital part of our core values," said Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody Properties. "Our entire team takes great pride in supporting the important work that these organizations do each day to help others."

The philanthropic efforts of the Dermody Properties Foundation is coupled with the Dermody Properties Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award, a separate donation, which this year provided $85,000 to various charities led by the company's executive leadership. Learn more about the Dermody Properties Foundation , its mission and this year's grant recipients.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com .

CONTACT: Nicole Shearer, KPS3, [email protected] , 530-448-6485

SOURCE Dermody Properties Foundation