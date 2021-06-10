The Deron School of NJ Prepares for Their 1st Special Olympics

MERCER COUNTY, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deron School of NJ will have 17 student athletes, ranging in ages 8-19 years old, representing Team Deron at the 2021 Special Olympics of New Jersey (SONJ) Summer Sports Final.

Spearheaded by the PTO, this is The Deron School's first established team with the Special Olympics of NJ and their first cross-campus track and field team. Students are putting forth their best effort as they prepare to compete in two specific track and field events–the 50M and 100M dashes.

In an effort to make participation accessible for all Deron families, many of whom travel long distances to attend this private special education school, practices are integrated into the regular PE curriculum. Training efforts are led by the dedicated PE teachers at The Deron School and supported by both parents and teacher SONJ volunteer coaches.

The Special Olympics of NJ Summer Sports Final will be taking place the weekend of June 11th-13th in various locations across Mercer County, NJ. A special thank you to all Deron stakeholders who have worked together to bring this event and so many other opportunities to this great school.

Please join us in wishing Team Deron good luck as they participate in their first competitive track meet! https://www.sonj.org/events/2021-track-sport-finals/

About The Deron School

At The Deron School, we offer a state-approved private school program for students with multiple disabilities (MD), physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and down syndrome. Our top priority is to provide a supportive and nurturing environment to help our students reach their highest potential. Don't hesitate to reach out to our leadership team with any admission inquiries.

