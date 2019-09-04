The Design Is in The Details

From the Swiss premium brand JURA, the GIGA 6 is a top-of-the-line professional coffee machine for the home. A luxurious focal point on the countertop, it offers 28 one-touch specialty beverages and can prepare two barista-standard milk specialties at once. Dual grinders allow the user to select different types of beans, or mix them. With smart technology and JURA's app, the user can operate and/or program the machine, plus view videos and more, via smartphone or tablet.

The Fissler Souspreme Multi Pot offers fast cooking and slow cooking – plus integrated sous vide. A technique widely used in professional kitchens, sous vide creates intense flavors, with perfect texture and tenderness, because food is cooked to exact temperatures. Sous vide is one of 18 one-touch cooking programs, which also include steaming, sautéing, fermenting and more.

Zoku reimagines an everyday product with the Zoku Pocket Straw, a modern reusable straw made of 18/8 stainless steel, with a silicone mouthpiece. Collapsible and compact, it extends to 9 inches and collapses into less than 4 inches, and fits inside a small protective carrying case for sanitary storage. It's easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

The Ciento Insulated Server from Helios has a contemporary silhouette of graceful curves, in white, black, kiwi, aqua or blackberry. With its silver-plated thermal glass liner, this 30-oz. pitcher keeps beverages hot up to 6 hours or cold up to 12, while protecting flavor and freshness. It has a balanced inset handle for easy pouring.

An iconic Capresso design redefined for the modern kitchen, the H2O Glass Water Kettle looks stunning, and it boils water faster and uses less energy than a stovetop kettle. This 48-oz. electric kettle features durable, heat-resistant German Schott DURAN glass, with patented stainless steel heating dome, and cool-touch handle.

The CDN Digital Glass Scale is defined by simplicity and style. It accurately measures pounds, ounces, grams or milliliters for diet and portion control, or for precise weight-based measurements for baking or cooking. Compact and ultra-thin, with an attractive tempered glass in solid red, blue, silver, black, or a contemporary sand blast pattern on black.

