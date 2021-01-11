The Design Product Brands People Trust the Most at Home

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted Study, brand trust plays a central role when people consider the purchase of a product related to their home. Consumers are faced with many decisions when planning to make a product purchase, and as a result, they seek signals of information that will support them in making a decision. Among the most important features that influence a decision is brand trust.

"Trust is a standout American value that drives relationships and business," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider. "In today's market, trust is everything. More than any other factor, it can reduce costs, improve productivity, enhance innovation, improve collaboration, and increase value. Without trust, barriers go up, the value goes down, relationships stall, and people do not buy."

America's Most Trusted® is a study of people that are actively shopping or considering a product and have formed an opinion of the brand. The research program marks its ninth year in 2021, in which over 50,000 opinions were collected to identify the brand's people trust the most. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which determines customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists. This year the America's Most Trusted® Study measured brand trust in more than 40 product classes in which the most recognized brands are evaluated by people actively considering a product.

The home design product classes include faucets, carpet flooring, countertops, custom closet systems, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, paint, outdoor decking, garage door openers, door locksets, toilets, bathroom ventilation fans, ceramic tile flooring, and laminate-vinyl-wood flooring.

Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com for detailed trust scores, ratings, and ranking from the 2021 study.

Highlights of Product Studies and Brand Awards:

America's Most Trusted® Faucet Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Faucet Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Moen. Moen received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (118.1) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Faucet Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Faucet Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Moen, Kohler, Grohe, Delta, Pfister, American Standard, Peerless, and Sterling. The 2021 ranking is based on 9,385 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a faucet for their home. This is the sixth year in a row that Moen has retained the top rank and trust of consumers shopping for a faucet. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Carpet Flooring Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Carpet Flooring Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is STAINMASTER. STAINMASTER received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (116.5) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Carpet Flooring Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Carpet Flooring Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Stainmaster, Anderson Tuftex, Karastan, Mohawk, Dupont, Armstrong, Dream Weaver, Mannington, Shaw, and Pergo. The 2021 ranking is based on 7,813 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for carpet for their home. This is the second consecutive year in which STAINMASTER has earned this distinction of being recognized as America's Most Trusted® Carpet Flooring Brand. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Countertop Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Countertop Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Corian. Corian received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (109.2) and made the #1 ranking of most trusted Countertop Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Countertop Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Corian, Staron, Swanstone, Mystera, Compaq, Avonite, Hanstone, and Caesarstone. The 2021 ranking is based on 11,435 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a countertop for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Home Closet Systems Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Home Closet Systems Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is California Closets. California Closets received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (117.9) and made the #1 ranking of most trusted Home Closet Systems Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Home Closet Systems Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included California Closets, Closet Factory, Closet Maid, Rubbermaid, Easy Track, and IKEA Pax. The 2021 ranking is based on 3,720 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for home closet systems for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinet Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinet Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is American Woodmark. American Woodmark received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (107.3) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinet Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Kitchen & Bathroom Cabinet Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included American Woodmark, Decora, MasterCraft, Thomasville, Kitchen Craft, Wellborn, Crown Point Cabinetry, Bruce, KraftMaid, Allen + Roth, Quality Cabinets, Aristokraft, Quaker Maid, Merillat, Timberlake, Glacier Bay, and Hampton Bay. The 2021 ranking is based on 13,014 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for kitchen & bathroom cabinets for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Paint Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Paint Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (116.1) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Paint Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Paint Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Sherwin-Williams, Behr, Kilz, Pratt & Lambert, Benjamin Moore, Valspar, Duron, Royal (Ace), Kelly Moore, Glidden, Pittsburg Paint, Olympic, and Dutch Boy. The 2021 ranking is based on 13,437 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for paint for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Trex. Trex received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (105.8) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Outdoor Decking Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking Brand. The most trusted brands in the study included Trex, Deckorators, Fiberon, Envision, TimberTech, EverGrain, Armadillo Deck, ChoiceDek, Duralife, Deck-Rite, and Certainteed. The 2021 ranking is based on 8,237 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for outdoor decking for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is LiftMaster. LiftMaster received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (107.3) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Garage Door Opener Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Garage Door Opener Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included LiftMaster, Genie, SkyLink, Chamberlain, Stanley, GarageMate, Guardian, Craftsman, Sommer, Direct Drive, Linear, Mighty Mule, and Ryobi. The 2021 ranking is based on 11,217 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for garage door opener for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Schlage. Schlage received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (123.9) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Door Lockset Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Schlage, Emtek, Master Lock, Weiser, Yale, Kwikset, Stanley, Dexter, and Baldwin. The 2021 ranking is based on 5,396 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for door lockset for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Toilet Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Toilet Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Kohler. Kohler received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (129.4) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Bathroom Toilet Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Toilet Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Kohler, Toto, Duravit, Mansfield, American Standard, Delta, and Sterling. The 2021 ranking is based on 4,370 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for bathroom toilet for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Panasonic. Panasonic received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (106.9) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Bathroom Ventilation Fan Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Bathroom Ventilation Fan Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included Panasonic, American Aldes, Broan, Air King, Breez, Aprilaire, Fantech, Hampton Bay, Delta Breez, Utlilitech, and NuTone. The 2021 ranking is based on 8,677 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a bathroom ventilation fan for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is American Olsen. American Olean received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (106.3) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Ceramic Tile Flooring Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Ceramic Tile Flooring Brand Study. The most trusted brands in the study included American Olean, Laufen International, Monarch Tile, Marazzi Tile, Dal-Tile, Crossville, Florida Tile, Ann Sack Tile, Arizona Tile, Porcelanosa, Shaw, Emser Tile, Summitville Tile, Interceramic, and Jeffrey Court. The 2021 ranking is based on 10,809 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for ceramic tile flooring for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring Brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Armstrong. Armstrong received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (103.5) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring Brand in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Laminate, Vinyl & Wood Flooring Brand Study. Armstrong generated the highest reviews and ratings among the most popular laminate, vinyl, or wood flooring brands in the study. The most trusted brands in the study included Armstrong, Bruce, Tarkett, Andersen, Mannington, Mohawk, Pergo, Shaw, Engineered Floors, Congoleum, and Lumber Liquidators. The 2021 ranking is based on 10,080 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for laminate, vinyl or wood flooring for their home. Study details here.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The trust score is calculated based on how thousands of people judge the merits of more than 500 brands and product segments. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

