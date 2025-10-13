The Designery opens fourth Florida location with new showroom in Tallahassee

Owner George Maximos invites the community to explore the latest in kitchen and bath trends at the design company's grand opening on Oct. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery, an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate the grand opening of its fourth Florida location on Oct. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at the new showroom located at 3183 Capital Circle, Suite C in Tallahassee.

The Designery Tallahassee owner George Maximos will host a grand opening event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the new showroom located at 3183 Capital Circle, Suite C.

"Joining The Designery family has been a perfect fit for me," said George Maximos, owner of The Designery Tallahassee. "Their dedication to innovation and craftsmanship is contagious, and I can't wait to share that vision with the Tallahassee community. We're here to make home renovations and design affordable and personal for every homeowner."

The grand opening will be catered by Maximos' restaurant, Yasuo Café, and will include special giveaway prizes. Throughout the event, Maximos and his team will be available to answer homeowners' questions and provide expert insight into the latest kitchen and bath design trends.

"George brings a unique perspective and energy to The Designery," said Casey Ridley, founder and president of The Designery. "His commitment to serving homeowners will strengthen our ability to deliver creative solutions and provide homeowners with fresh, innovative options for their spaces. We know he will be an invaluable member of The Designery's franchise family."

Maximos was born in Egypt and immigrated to the United States nearly 25 years ago. He first settled in Destin, Florida, before making Tallahassee his home 19 years ago. Over the years, he has established a career in accounting and project management, and since 2021, he has also successfully owned and operated his Mediterranean restaurant.

He is also passionate about supporting his community by hiring local talent and partnering with area schools and nonprofit organizations on meaningful projects. When he's not working, Maximos enjoys life in Tallahassee with his wife, Christine, and their two daughters, Rita and Grace.

The Designery Tallahassee will serve residents in Betton Hills, Buck Lake, Chattahoochee, Crawfordville, Killearn, Lake Jackson, Lake Talquin, Quincy, Southwood and Tallahassee.

The Designery combines in-house design expertise with a vast product selection, offering homeowners and contractors more than 100 cabinet styles and a variety of closet color options. Its showrooms create the perfect environment for personalized design consultations, hands-on material and finish selections and immersive virtual reality design previews.

For more information about The Designery Tallahassee, visit https://thedesignery.com/locations/tallahassee/ or call them at (850) 808-8511.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit https://thedesignery.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

SOURCE HomeFront Brands