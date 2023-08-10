The Detergent Market size to grow by USD 31.55 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth in the hospitality sector to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The detergent market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31.55 billion, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Detergent Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The detergent market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer detergent in the market are Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lanxess AG, Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Oxiteno SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers detergent under brand names such as oxi clean, Xtra, and arm hammer.

The company offers detergent under brand names such as oxi clean, Xtra, and arm hammer. Clariant International Ltd.- The company offers detergents such as flyer non-staining solutions, and flyer whitening solutions.

The company offers detergents such as flyer non-staining solutions, and flyer whitening solutions. Croda International Plc - The company offers detergents such as Crothix liquid, crodateric cadp 38, and synperonic a7.

The company offers detergents such as Crothix liquid, crodateric cadp 38, and synperonic a7.

Detergent Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (powder and liquid), and end-user (household, commercial, and industrial)

The market share growth by the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market for powder detergents is experiencing growth due to increased demand from China , India , and Brazil . In addition, detergent powders are popular because of their simplicity and effectiveness in removing dust, dirt, grease, and other environmental contaminants. They can be used for both hand washing and machine washing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the detergent market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle the East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the detergent market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The US plays a significant role in the regional detergent market. Procter and Gamble , a major company, dominates the North American market with popular products like Tide and Gain, holding the largest market share by volume, which is more than half of the market. Other companies like Henkel and Church and Dwight also have substantial market shares in the North American detergent market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Detergent Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growth in the hospitality sector is a key factor driving market growth. The number of overseas travelers increased from 175 million in January to July 2021 to 475 million in the same period of 2022, leading to an increase in hotel demand. Laundry services are an important service provided by hotels and are categorized into on-premises and off-premises hotels. Xeros Technology Group is an example of an off-premises laundry system. The increased need for this hotel will also increase the demand for washing machines. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Emerging new packaging designs is a major trend in the market. Changes in package design are occurring in the detergent market. Manufacturers are moving away from rigid containers like bottles and cans to more flexible options. HEX Performance, for example, uses stand-up pouches with taps. Sustainable packaging is also gaining importance. Companies like Henkel are developing packaging made from recycled plastic. Henkel's partnership with Plastic Bank contributes to recycling efforts and contributes to the fight against marine plastic pollution. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High price wars are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Suppliers in the market are experiencing price competition, particularly due to high concentration and the presence of unorganized players offering lower-priced products. This creates pricing challenges for global players, as the detergent market is highly price elastic. Even small price changes can significantly impact product demand. Liquid detergents are more expensive than alternatives such as powder and piece detergents due to higher manufacturing costs such as raw material and packaging costs. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Detergent Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the detergent market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the detergent market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the detergent market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of detergent market companies

The organic laundry detergents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,986.4 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (powdered detergents, liquid detergents, and pods detergents), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing generation of industrial waste is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of organic laundry detergents compared to synthetic laundry detergents may impede the market growth.

The laundry care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 23.85 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Product innovation and portfolio extension is a key factors driving the growth of the market.

Detergent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Diversey Holdings Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corp., KERSIA GROUP, Lanxess AG, Lion Corp., McBride Plc, Oxiteno SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Laval S.A., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global detergent market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

12.4 Clariant International Ltd.

12.5 Croda International Plc

12.6 Ecolab Inc.

12.7 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.9 Huntsman International LLC

12.10 Kao Corp.

12.11 Lion Corp.

12.12 McBride Plc

12.13 Oxiteno SA

12.14 Solvay SA

12.15 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

