The Detroit Free Press Names Compuware a Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware today announced it has been named a "Top Workplace" by the Detroit Free Press for an impressive fifth year in a row.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"This is a great honor befitting Compuware's inspired team of passionate explorers committed in heart, mind and spirit in service to the critical and urgent needs of our customers," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "With every conversation, collaboration, support call and product implementation, our employees work tirelessly on finding new and better ways to solve our customers' current and future problems—and delighting them with game-changing solutions—as they compete in the digital age. Compuware employees' mindsets, along with their deliverables, are leading the way to a reinvented future for the mainframe platform."

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

In addition to providing a supportive culture that values ideas and amplifies talents, Compuware provides comprehensive medical and dental plans, company-paid life and disability insurance, flexible work arrangements, a generous 401(k) match and career development and education assistance including tuition reimbursement. The company actively works to support its employees' work/life balance by offering resources such as worldwide wellness programs, dependent care (child/adult) FSA reimbursement accounts, an employee referral program, and much more. Employees who work at or visit Compuware's Detroit headquarters enjoy an onsite gourmet cafeteria; commuter assistance program; state-of-the art wellness and child development centers; a physician and chiropractor office; dry cleaning services as well as access to onsite retailers and restaurants.

