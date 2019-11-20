The Detroit Free Press Names Schostak Brothers & Company A Winner Of The Detroit Top Workplaces 2019 Award

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schostak Brothers & Company has been awarded Top Workplaces 2019 recognition by The Detroit Free Press. The honor is based on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measured several dynamics of workplace culture, via an independent third party. The announcement was made by David Schostak of Schostak Brothers & Company.

Schostak Brothers & Company, a now fourth generation family-based company has expertise in development, acquisitions and leasing of retail, office, industrial, residential and mixed use projects both urban and suburban. Schostak's current activities include; office/industrial build-to-suits, large mixed-use developments, value add distribution centers, multi-family development and a variety of necessity-based retail and open air centers across the country.

"While our company's portfolio has evolved since our founding, our core values—of people, integrity, excellence and our entrepreneurial spirit—remain constant," said David Schostak, CEO, Schostak Brothers & Company. "This award is reflective of our commitment to training and developing our team members while empowering and recognizing their achievements."

As a key element of the firm's core values, Schostak Brothers team members are involved in a wide range of nonprofit organizations including but not limited to Angels of Hope via their annual Night of Hope Dinner and sponsoring families in need each holiday season, the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign, the Beaumont Health Foundation and Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. Schostak Brothers has also had a team in the Gilda's Club Detroit Family Walk and Run each year since 2002 and in 2016 was recognized by the organization with their Founders Award.

Schostak Brothers also established a care fund to offer assistance to any employee in financial crisis brought on by a catastrophic life event.

Schostak Brothers & Company offers a rich benefits package to its team members. In addition to health, dental, vision, 401K match and a bonus plan, notable benefits include onsite dry cleaning service, onsite massages, a health & wellness program, employee recognition rewards, a variety of office celebrations, a Halloween costume contest and summer hours with half-day Fridays.

SOURCE Schostak Brothers & Company