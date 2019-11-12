The Detroit Free Press Names Tegrit Software Ventures Inc. a Winner of the Detroit Top Workplaces 2019 Award

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegrit Software Ventures Inc. (Tegrit) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Detroit Free Press. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Tegrit Software Ventures Inc.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Tegrit, a leading national provider of pension administration software that services government and municipalities, has been consistently growing in both clients and personnel over the past three years. "We are honored to be recognized a Top Workplace in the State of Michigan and will continue providing a great place to have a lifelong career in software development and IT," said Tim McClure, CEO of Tegrit.

About Tegrit Software Ventures Inc.

Tegrit's primary business is software consulting and IT services. We are dedicated specifically to meeting the unique needs of pension funds. Our mission is to provide sound pension administration solutions with a focus on quality, service, and people. Tegrit's software platform, Arrivos, services public pension systems throughout the United States.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

