NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic Information Technology (IT) environment, and increasing focus on reducing lower Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are expected to drive the DevOps market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398028



The DevOps market size is expected to grow from USD 3.42 billion in 2018 to USD 10.31 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period. Increasing complexities in applications, applications running on the dynamic IT environment, and growing need for continuous and fast delivery of applications are the major growth factors for the market. However, heavy dependencies on legacy processes could affect the growth of the DevOps market.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The services segment help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various industries in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions.On the basis of services, the DevOps market has been segmented into container services, Application Programming Interface (API) services, managed services, and professional services.



The demand for DevOps services among enterprises is gaining huge traction, due to the increasing penetration of big data, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, cloud, and related technologies.



The hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the next 5 years.This segment offers various benefits, such as enhanced security and scalability, improved application quality, and reduced costs.



In addition, it offers more control, reduced risk, cost-efficiency, and better performance.Moreover, it extends usage-friendly, versatility, and cost-effective features of the public cloud and greater control and security of the private cloud.



Moreover, the hybrid cloud segment enables enterprises in transferring their mission-critical data to the private cloud without compromising on security, and non-sensitive data to the public cloud.



North America is expected to account for the largest market size and Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest rate

North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies.Furthermore, organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global DevOps market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include the positive economic outlook in the region, increased expenditure on IT infrastructure, and tendency of DevOps to drive customer experiences and improve operational issues.



The break-up profiles of primary participants are given below:

• By company: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By designation: C-level – 60%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 15%

• By region: North America – 44%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 10%



The following key players in the DevOps market are profiled in the report:

1. CA Technologies (US)

2. IBM (US)

3. Atlassian (Australia)

4. Micro Focus (UK)

5. Puppet (US)

6. Red Hat (US)

7. AWS (US)

8. Microsoft (US)

9. Google (US)

10. Oracle (US)

11. Cigniti (India)

12. GitLab (US)

13. RapidValue (US)

14. Chef Software (US)

15. To The New (India)

16. XebiaLabs (US)

17. CFEngine (US)

18. Docker (US)

19. CollabNet (US)

20. Electric Cloud (US)

21. HashiCorp (US)

22. Rackspace (US)

23. Perforce (US)

24. Clarive (Spain)

25. OpenMake Software (US)



Research Coverage

The DevOps market has been segmented on the basis of types, deployment models, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, business expansions, and competitive landscape associated with the DevOps market.



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the DevOps market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across major regions.

• This report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• This report helps stakeholders in better understanding the competitors and gaining more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes the vendor comparison of major players in the DevOps market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398028



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-devops-market-size-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-3-42-billion-in-2018-to-usd-10-31-billion-by-2023--at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-24-7-300650359.html