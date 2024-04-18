The DFB (Deutscher Fussball Bund) is partnering with Global Soccer Development to launch unequaled Soccer Camp Opportunities for America's talented players leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026

The camps will provide an authentic German Soccer Camp Experience at the highest level. Most DFB Academy Coaches hold their UEFA Pro or A license and bring a wealth of experience in developing top players. "The DFB soccer camps offer an excellent opportunity to sustainably position our brand ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the USA and to actively shape the growing interest in soccer in the USA. Our goal is to strengthen our presence in the USA and at the same time establish new, innovative cooperations," says Henning Wegter (DFB GmbH & Co. KG, Department Head Partner & Sales).

Each camp will be supported by one of the following local Partner Clubs:

Los Angeles – SoCal Reds FC (www.socalredsfc.com)

Philadelphia – MLS Club Philadelphia Union (www.philadelphiaunion.com)

Austin – Capital City SC (www.capcitysc.com)

Atlanta – Atlanta Fire United ( www.atlantaunitedsoccer.com )

which will also benefit from coaching education that will be delivered to aspiring soccer coaches by the DFB Coach Educators at each of the camp locations. To register for the DFB Soccer Camp visit www.globalsoccerdevelopment.com/dfb-soccer-camps/.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the DFB to bring a taste of German Soccer to the USA and inspire, improve, and impact many talented US youth soccer players through this unequaled camp series. Together with the DFB, we want to leave a sustainable mark in the US Soccer landscape and help elevate the game in this great country, and at the same time we also want to introduce the successful DFB brand to the US Soccer community," says Global Soccer Development Founder, Eddie Loewen.

WHO IS THE DEUTSCHER FUSSBALL BUND (DFB)?

Male and Female players will not only have the opportunity to train with DFB Academy Coaches, but also have a chance to be scouted for a DFB Dream Team, that will travel the following year to Germany and experience the DFB Campus in person and compete against German Pro Academies. Players born 2015 to 2008 are eligible to register for the DFB Soccer Camps which will take place during the summer annually leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The DFB is the largest FIFA Member Association with over 7 Million registered members. Annually the DFB organizes 1 Million Matches across all their Leagues. The U17 National team followed in the footsteps of their older teams and won last year the U17 FIFA World Cup. The German Men's National Team won the FIFA World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014 and was runners-up in 1966, 1982, 1986, and 2002 – whereas the Women's National Team won the FIFA World Cup in 2003 and 2007. www.dfb.de

Global Soccer Development's mission is to impact, inspire, and improve talented soccer players, providing a nurturing environment that challenges players while offering the necessary support for success. Eddie Loewen, a former player for Bundesliga Club DSC Arminia Bielefeld, a representative of the German National Team at two Beach Soccer World Cups, and a coaching instructor for FIFA and CONCACAF, co-founded Global Soccer Development and International Soccer Academy . His experience and expertise continue to drive GSD's success.

For more information please visit www.globalsoccerdevelopment.com or call +1(833)473-8326.

SOURCE Global Soccer Development