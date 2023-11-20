The DFINITY Foundation and SingularityNET launch joint AI Initiative

Initiative will integrate the Internet Computer blockchain with SingularityNET marketplace, improving access to decentralized large language models

ZURICH and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DFINITY Foundation (DFINITY), a not-for-profit research and development organization and major contributor to the Internet Computer Blockchain (ICP), today announced a joint initiative with SingularityNET, the world's leading decentralized AI (DeAI) marketplace running on the blockchain. The two organizations will collaborate to advance DeAI infrastructure and bring AI-based services to all decentralized applications (dApps) building on the ICP.

The advent of AI and large language models (LLMs) has demonstrated the potential for the transformation of various industries. However, in their current, centralized state, AI tools and services lack transparency of training data, resulting in lower trust in the corresponding outputs. This joint initiative will integrate the Internet Computer blockchain into the SingularityNET infrastructure, which will address these challenges and provide AI and web3 developers with access to the only blockchain capable of running true DeAI.

On ICP, DeAI models are run entirely inside of smart contracts, making the training parameters and inputs of the LLMs both open source and tamper-proof. The SingularityNET Marketplace connects AI service providers with blockchain application developers, and its trustless platform infrastructure ensures all published LLMs are transparent and verified. In combining their respective expertise, the two organizations are enabling developers to deploy complex AI models on the blockchain with algorithms being executed at 11,500 transactions per second.

Additionally, the two organizations will synergize their grant programs, Deep Funding the DFINITY Developer Grant Program, to stimulate community developer engagement and provide developers with the resources needed to further advance DeAI projects leveraging this revolutionary infrastructure.

Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation, stated, "The Internet Computer, has been at the forefront of hosting artificial intelligence on the blockchain. Since the launch of the $5 million DeAI grant in July, we have seen an uptick in projects leveraging AI on ICP. This initiative with SingularityNET will further realize our vision for DeAI and we're excited to work alongside Dr. Ben Goertzel and his team to refine the DeAI framework."

As two of the largest and most experienced research and development teams in the blockchain industry, DFINITY and SingularityNET are also partnering to advance AI Knowledge Graphs that will make LMMs on the blockchain more resilient and transparent. The two organizations will co-develop specialized knowledge graphs that augment LLM and AI capability to form a public infrastructure of structured knowledge. By developing specialized knowledge graphs at a category level, AI service providers can create more diverse and accurate models to the benefit of the entire industry.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, also shared his excitement about the potential of this partnership. He stated: "These are amazing times to be building AI -- AI is achieving new capabilities each month and an increasing number of experts are foreseeing a breakthrough to human-level AGI within the next few years. Given this context, it's extremely important that we move rapidly toward making the most advanced AI systems on the planet available via decentralized networks, not owned or controlled by any elite group, Big Tech company or government agency. SingularityNET and DFINITY have each created critical tools and platforms enabling great decentralization of AI and AGI; bringing these two toolsets together will be an important step toward creating a decentralized AI network for the benefit of all humanity."

The DFINITY Foundation and SingularityNET will host joint events at ICP.Hubs around the world over the coming year, including hackathons, seminars, and more.

The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization comprised of leading cryptographers, computer scientists and experts in distributed computing. With a mission to shift cloud computing into a fully decentralized state, the Foundation leveraged its experience to create the Internet Computer and currently operates as a major contributor to the network.

SingularityNET was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). An AGI is not dependent on any central entity, is open to anyone and is not restricted to the narrow goals of a single corporation or even a single country. SingularityNET team includes seasoned engineers, scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and marketers. Our core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

