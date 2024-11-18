The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Savvy Women by Protecting Their Financial Futures and Enhancing Their Wellbeing

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Believing that women face different financial decisions than men, The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors hosted a special 10Th Year celebration for The Savvy Women Community that aims to empower Savvy Women as they go through every stage of life. From managing their careers, raising a family, planning for retirement, or preparing for their Second Act, the Savvy Women Community is designed for married, single, widowed, or divorced women.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the formation of The Savvy Women Community, The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors recently hosted an event called "HERstory Makers: Celebrating Your Impact."

"There is no story too big or too small. Every story deserves to be heard and seen," said Marilyn Suey, CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor®. The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors provides personalized financial guidance for each client who goes through life's transitions. Our advisors have an exceptional sensitivity to women in transition.

Hearing remarkable stories of strength and resilience inspired the women at the meeting. They created meaningful connections, built confidence amidst vulnerability, and formed lasting memories.

The Savvy Women Community launched a new website and Facebook page to share their members' unique life stories, create a more significant impact, and collaborate with women worldwide.

The Savvy Women Community Background

Over a decade ago, Marilyn Suey attended a conference with a room full of accomplished alumnae from Wharton and Harvard Business School. They discussed their careers, work-life balance, and financial goals.

"During the event, I asked myself, "Wow, haven't we come a long way, but not as much as I thought we have. What can I do to help?" she said.

This event sparked the idea for Marilyn to write a book to provide support and offer tips that help women gain even more confidence in managing their careers, money, and overall wellbeing. This book, 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women, Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth and Your Worth, has been widely distributed through many of Marilyn's educational seminars.

"The book focuses on what actions are necessary to take more control of women's unique talents and apply them to their careers, money, and self-worth. We all have a unique purpose, and when we follow our passions coupled with perseverance and persistence, we will make our dreams a reality," she said.

The principles in the book are the foundation of the Savvy Women Community. On its 10th anniversary, Marilyn has included a fourth pillar, your wellbeing to the original pillars of work, wealth, and worth.

Honoring Mama Pearl

The group also celebrated the life and wisdom of Mama Pearl, "Popo," who fueled Marilyn's burning passion to educate and empower all women she met.

"Mama Pearl's impact remains in us still, like a small voice cheering us on," she said. In her honor, attendees saw her "Pearls of Wisdom" displayed throughout the room. A special page on The Savvy Women website has been dedicated to Mama Pearl here: Pearl Suey - A Life Well Lived

You Are Welcome Here – Every story deserves to be visible.

Any woman is invited to share her story of inspiration, wisdom and empowerment. Please visit this page to learn more: Life Stories

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design their ideal lifestyle starting today, for tomorrow, and for life.

A trusted advisor can add to a woman's sense of confidence, security, and support during these difficult times. Our firm is dedicated to the unique needs of women in these times and beyond.

We believe that "Your Wealth Is More than Your Money."

Our approach to building your customized plan honors what matters to you most. Your motivations, aspirations, and the causes you care about deeply.

Our core values are trust, commitment, compassion, and collaboration.

