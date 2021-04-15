The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Produces the Spring Savvy Women Virtual Summit 'Women Inspiring Women'

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce its 6th "Savvy Women Summit – Women Inspiring Women" on Wednesday, April 21 from 4:30-7 p.m. PDT on Zoom.

The Virtual Savvy Women Summit showcases three amazing women who will share their stories and their path to clarity, confidence, and abundance. Sharing their experiences and stories are Sharon Burstein, "America's Leadership Image Speaker," Michele Gooch, "Transition Guru," and the Honorable Catharine B. Baker, Vice Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

"We have designed this spring's agenda to continue empowering our Savvy Women community. We have experienced a most challenging year, 2020, with all that we manage, with work, finances, family and taking care of ourselves," said Marilyn Suey, Founder of the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors and Savvy Women. "Our three Savvy Speakers will inspire and motivate you to take renewed action and continue to strengthen your positive mindset, as we look ahead and re-imagine our lives and businesses in 2021."

"Women in leadership is a subject I am most passionate about and have built my speaking business around enabling women to lead successfully," said Sharon Burstein, CEO of Sharon Burstein International.

"I am a passionate leader of our Plaid for Women community delivering value added services to our cohort of Savvy Women," said Michele Gooch, founder of LIFE by Design. "Every woman needs a supportive community. The benefits are endless. I'm eager to be in the mix with the Savvy Women Community to encourage and empower, as well as be encouraged and empowered."

"I am pleased to be able to share my experiences in the public sector with the Savvy Women community as we recover from this challenging year," said Catharine Baker, Vice Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission. "It's rewarding to see more women involved in the public sector and being advocates for all citizens."

In its sixth year, our Savvy Women Summit, supports women to "Dream Bigger, Dream Bolder for a Brighter Future." It brings together women business owners, executives, entrepreneurs, and successful retirees. Our goal is to convene women from all walks of life to an afternoon of education, inspiration and community building for the Bigger Dreams that we all have in our hearts and minds," said Marilyn Suey. "What has sprung from a little book called, 36 Quick Tips for Savvy Women - Taking Control of Your Work, Your Wealth and Your Worth, has made an enormous impact on our community."

To RSVP to the Virtual Savvy Women Summit, please register at diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/events or call Rachael Curtis at 925-219-0080.

About: Sharon Burstein-America's Leadership Image Speaker

Sharon Burstein is one of America's most in demand and respected motivational speakers and is an award-winning author. She has worked with hundreds of thousands of people globally for more than 25 years inspiring and creating business and leadership images. Author of three award-winning books, Sharon has been recognized and received numerous National and International achievement awards. President-CEO of Sharon Burstein International consulting and speaking, her successful global career has included: owning and working with private and publicly traded companies, International Marketing, Speaker, Manufacturer, Patent owner, Media Producer, and Educator. Sharon created Leadership Summit America Symposium in 2016 and in 2017 launched the successful YOUniquely YOU! Putting Women First – The Power of Possible retreat for women of all ages and walks of life.

Michele Gooch, Transition Guru

Michele S. Gooch is referred to as the Transition Guru. She is insightful, inspiring and challenging as she helps women get clarity on their direction, explore their mindset and uncover their own design. Michele is the founder of LIFE by Design, a coaching business that supports women in transition by helping them reconnect with their passion and realign with their purpose. She also directs Plaid for Women, a digital media company providing relevant content for women on the business of life.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Masters in Counseling. She is certified in DISC: Behavioral Analysis and holds a certificate in Coaching Mastery. Michele has been able to combine her formal education with her passion for seeing people succeed in life to move people toward pursuing the best for their life. She leads Impact: A Women's Collaboration Group in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas.

Honorable Catharine B. Baker - Vice Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission

Catharine Baker is a former California State Assembly member who represented the 16th Assembly District from 2014 through 2018. She is a Vice Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission, which administers and enforces California's landmark government ethics laws. Catharine is Special Counsel at Hoge Fenton, where she advises businesses and non-profits and practices election law.

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity Blueprint TM Process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply. For more information visit http://www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Diamond-Group-Wealth-Advisors-1921023328178564/ and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/marilyn-suey-933134.

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. And the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

