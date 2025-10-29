"The Diamond King" Executive Producer, Billy Crafton, Praises the Film as Baseball Prepares to Crown a Champion

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the boys of summer nearing the ultimate prize soon in baseball, Executive Producer Billy Crafton takes a moment to reflect on The Diamond King.

After enjoying a successful launch on VOD earlier this baseball season, The McCaw and Votiv's latest film, The Diamond King, is now receiving an extra level of praise from one of its executive producers, Billy Crafton. A bit of a film buff in his own right over at Billy Crafton Movies, he took a moment to thank The McCaw for the opportunity to join The Diamond King team.

Official trailer for THE DIAMOND KING documentary film.

"I really want to thank Marq Evans for the chance to contribute to such a great project. As a long-time sports fan, someone who's worked in that arena, and also as someone who's spent a good deal of time in Puerto Rico (where Dick Perez is from), The Diamond King really holds a special place for me," Billy said.

The film, which features extensive interviews with Dick Perez, his family members, fellow artists, and more, showcases Dick's artistic vision and lifelong dedication to baseball.

Perez was born in Puerto Rico, and he moved to the United States at a young age, growing up in Harlem. He developed a deep connection to baseball at a young age, and it eventually drove him to create some of the most iconic portraits in baseball history.

"For me, The Diamond King tells the inspiring story of Dick Perez in such a great way… it feels like it's in perfect step with the baseball world that we all know and love. From the unique visual enhancements Marq and his team added to some of the Perez portraits for the documentary, to the heartfelt narration from John Ortiz, I couldn't be prouder to have my name attached to the project," Billy continued.

Crafton also added, "I really enjoyed taking in the Palm Springs Film Festival with some of the cast and crew as well. The whole experience has been an inspiration, every step of the way."

Billy Crafton isn't the only one offering unique praise for the film. Danielle Solzman, of Solzy at the Movies, offered this insight as well --

"Tom Hanks once said that there is no crying in baseball. I'm sorry to disappoint the iconic actor but if you're anything like me, you're probably going to be crying by the end of this film. Maybe it's something about baseball being such a romantic sport? Or maybe it's just beautiful editing in how they frame the narrative in The Diamond King."

Click these links to watch The Diamond King trailer and to watch the film in its entirety, where you can also order exclusive prints, cards, posters, and more from the legendary Dick Perez himself as well.

ABOUT THE MCCAW: The McCaw, a production studio headed by Director Marq Evans, produces films, photography, books, and other unclassifiable works. The Diamond King is the third feature length documentary from the studio, after its earlier two work Claydream and The Glamour & The Squalor.

Claydream (2022) tells the story of Will Vinton, the father of Claymation and creator of the California Raisins, Red & Yellow M&Ms, the Domino's Pizza 'Noid' and other iconic characters. Co-Produced by XYZ Films and Starburns Industries, Claydream was named one of the 10 best documentaries of 2022 by The A.V. Club.

The Glamour & The Squalor (2016) is about America's last great rock radio DJ, Marco Collins. While battling his personal demons, Collins popularized the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Beck, and changed music history. The film was named one of the Top 20 music documentaries of all time by American Songwriter.

Contact :

Marq Evans (415.565.9989)

[email protected]

The McCaw

Bremerton, WA 98311

SOURCE The McCaw