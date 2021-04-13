The diaTribe Foundation Appoints Jim Carroll CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit dedicated to diabetes education and advocacy, announced today that Jim Carroll, the organization's chief operating and financial officer, has been promoted to the new role of chief executive officer.

"Since The diaTribe Foundation was created in 2012, it has become an essential nexus of information, advocacy, and connection in the diabetes community," said Kelly Close, founder and Chair of the Board of The diaTribe Foundation. "Jim has been a huge part of our success, and as our new CEO, his vision, his commitment to public health, and his leadership will take us to new heights and allow us to reach more people with diabetes. His passion, drive and energy are truly inspirational."

During the past two years, Carroll has overseen record expansion at diaTribe, growing its annual revenue by more than 70 percent to $3.6 million last year. He launched a multi-stakeholder initiative to make Time in Range an essential and accessible part of diabetes care, as well as a movement to address and reduce diabetes stigma.

"I am honored that Kelly Close and our Board of Directors have given me the opportunity to lead our amazing staff and volunteers at diaTribe to help everyone with diabetes," Carroll said. "Our fight against diabetes stigma and for the adoption of Time in Range as a global metric, as well as the weekly publication diaTribe Learn gives me a great reason to jump out of bed every morning and get to work!"

Prior to joining diaTribe in 2019, Carroll spent seven years as vice president of finance and administration at Common Sense Media, during which time its revenue doubled, and before that was managing director of Equality California for six years, where he led the team to successfully pass over 70 pieces of legislation to achieve legal equality for LGBT Californians.

Carroll, a graduate of the University of Florida and Florida native, has also worked at The Breast Cancer Fund and at the national office of Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. He lives with his husband, Scott, and their two yellow Labrador Retrievers in San Francisco.

"Jim Carroll's extensive experience as a leader in several impactful nonprofit organizations provides him with all the tools that will be required to bring the diaTribe Foundation to the next level of influence in the world of diabetes," said board member Alan Moses, former Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Senior Vice President and Global Chief Medical Office at Novo Nordisk.

The mission of The diaTribe Foundation is to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes and pre-diabetes, and to advocate for action. It publishes diaTribe Learn, a patient-focused online resource, which provides actionable advice to make people healthier and happier and give them hope for the future.

