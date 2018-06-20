The diaTribe Foundation Releases Landmark Collection of Best Practices in Type 2 Diabetes and Prevention

"By focusing on successes, we are able to see a path forward and feel less overwhelmed by what has become a global crisis," said Kelly Close, founder and chair of The diaTribe Foundation.

After two years of planning, research, and thoughtful analysis of more than 100 programs around the world, from which 50 were selected to be highlighted, The Anthology's launch provides an opportunity to bring together – and bring recognition to – key leaders and organizations that have already seen success or adopted promising approaches to prevent and manage diabetes.

The Anthology provides more than 50 examples of inspiring efforts across three key areas: Prevention, Workplace Wellness, and Healthcare Teams of the Future. In addition to the programs, the report shares insights from 100 interviews with leaders in diabetes and healthcare.

"We want to show that successes in diabetes already exist. We believe that showcasing what's working -- so that a digital health startup in Silicon Valley can learn from the church in Durham, NC -- is an important step toward stemming the tide of this growing epidemic," Close said. "It's also a reminder that type 2 diabetes and prediabetes are addressable and investable societal issues. We want The Anthology to encourage leaders – foundations, philanthropies, governments, and employers -- to recognize these opportunities and invest in solutions."

The Anthology will be available as a free online resource that allows people to search and learn about the featured programs.

The diaTribe Foundation is a nonprofit based in San Francisco that works to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prediabetes and to advocate for action. Founded by leading diabetes advocate Kelly Close, it began as diaTribe, an educational newsletter started in 2006, focused on helping people "make sense of diabetes." The diaTribe Foundation received its formal 501(c)3 nonprofit designation in 2013. It continues to publish diaTribe for 150,000 subscribers and well over 1.5 million unique online visitors each year. The Foundation also engages in advocacy efforts and connects leaders in fields related to diabetes. In 2017 it published Adam Brown's Bright Spots & Landmines: The Diabetes Guide I Wish Someone Had Handed Me, now in the hands of over 60,000 people.

