The Dickey's Mobile App is Now Available for Android

From catering for a group to lunch for one, the Dickey's App creates a new venue for guests to order any Dickey's meal they desire.

The app also houses a review-based loyalty program rewarding loyal guests for their feedback on Dickey's barbecue, guest experience and ease of ordering.

The Dickey's App is currently available in the Apple app store and now Android Google Play.

Download the Dickey's app here.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2018 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

