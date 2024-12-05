The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and LISC Award $1.7 Million to Upgrade Under-Resourced Community Sporting Spaces in 20 Cities and Towns

Initiative will fund renovation of facilities for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, football, tennis, lacrosse, and volleyball

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community organizations, schools, and parks in 20 cities and towns across the country are using $1.7 million in new grants from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to improve sports facilities in under-resourced neighborhoods.

The awards represent the second round of funding through the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative, a partnership of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The program has awarded grants ranging between $50,000 and $100,000 to 20 non-profit community-based organizations that are leading sports renovation projects and youth programming in low-moderate-income communities.

"We are thrilled these communities will be able to offer revitalized sports spaces to deserving athletes across the country," said Rick Jordan, vice president of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "We are proud of this partnership and believe that the rejuvenation of sports facilities is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in the future of youth athletes."

"So much about the work of community development is connecting all the things that residents need to build a good quality of life, from housing to jobs to schools to health," said Michael T. Pugh, president and CEO of LISC, one of the country's largest community development organizations. "That's why supporting recreational space is a key LISC priority and why partners like The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation are so important. Together, we have the chance to influence the quality of life in our communities, not just for today but long into the future."

Grantees were selected through a competitive application process administered by LISC earlier this year, which required applicants to secure 1:1 match funding. In addition to managing the grant program, LISC will provide technical assistance to grantees to help them move projects forward.

"Sports and recreation teach young people about teamwork and community, all while nurturing healthy bodies and minds," said Beverly Smith, LISC vice president. "We are so glad for yet another opportunity to partner with The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation and their commitment to create safe, quality sports facilities where youth and their families can play, exercise and spend time together."

Grants will be used to meet a range of renovation needs. The 20 organizations funded by the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative include:

Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs ( Fort Smith, AR ) : Installing HVAC units and new basketball goals in multiple gym locations.





: Installing HVAC units and new basketball goals in multiple gym locations. East Oakland Youth Development Center ( Oakland, CA ) : Renovating the wellness wing with upgrades to the basketball court, dance studio, and gym amenities.





: Renovating the wellness wing with upgrades to the basketball court, dance studio, and gym amenities. San Diego Parks Foundation ( San Diego, CA ) : Resurfacing the outdoor sports court and upgrading lighting at the Southcrest Recreation Center.





: Resurfacing the outdoor sports court and upgrading lighting at the Southcrest Recreation Center. United States Association of Blind Athletes ( Colorado Springs, CO ) : Transforming an unused football field into a facility for visually impaired athletes.





: Transforming an unused football field into a facility for visually impaired athletes. Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School ( Washington, DC ) : Replacing damaged bleachers and renovating the gymnasium floor at school facility.





: Replacing damaged bleachers and renovating the gymnasium floor at school facility. Soccer in the Streets ( Atlanta, GA ) : Building two mini soccer fields with fencing, lighting, and netting at the HE Holmes MARTA station in Atlanta .





: Building two mini soccer fields with fencing, lighting, and netting at the HE Holmes MARTA station in . It Takes a Village Family of Schools ( Chicago, IL ) : Renovating a gymnasium to create a safe, multi-use sports facility in Chicago .





: Renovating a gymnasium to create a safe, multi-use sports facility in . Burmese American Community Institute ( Indianapolis, IN ) : Renovating the tennis court at the International Community Center in Indianapolis .





: Renovating the tennis court at the International Community Center in . Thrive Allen County , Inc. ( Iola, KS ) : Installing lights, restrooms, and leveling the field for improved use.





: Installing lights, restrooms, and leveling the field for improved use. But God Ministries ( Madison, MS ) : Building a baseball and softball field complex in rural Mississippi .





: Building a baseball and softball field complex in rural . University Prep Schools K-12 Network-Detroit 90/90/Public Schools Academies ( Detroit, MI ) : Transforming an athletic field in Detroit into a multipurpose space for youth activities.





: Transforming an athletic field in into a multipurpose space for youth activities. Delta Compass ( Greenville, MS ) : Redeveloping sports facilities at the Boys & Girls Club in Greenville .





: Redeveloping sports facilities at the Boys & Girls Club in . Paul Robeson Charter School ( Trenton, NJ ) : Renovating a gymnasium at the school's new campus in Trenton .





: Renovating a gymnasium at the school's new campus in . Madison Square Boys & Girls Club Foundation, Inc. ( New York, NY ) : Upgrading the gym at a Brooklyn clubhouse for various sports and activities.





: Upgrading the gym at a clubhouse for various sports and activities. Akron Public Schools ( Akron, OH ) : Resurfacing a running track at East Community Learning Center.





: Resurfacing a running track at East Community Learning Center. Cincinnati Public Schools ( Cincinnati, OH ) : Renovating and resurfacing tennis courts with pickleball markings in the Mt. Airy neighborhood.





: Renovating and resurfacing tennis courts with pickleball markings in the neighborhood. Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia ( Philadelphia, PA ) : Expanding gym space and adding security and fitness features at the Northeast Frankford Club.





: Expanding gym space and adding security and fitness features at the Northeast Frankford Club. YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh ( Pittsburgh, PA ) : Renovating the sports court and gym at a historic YMCA on Pittsburgh's North Side.





: Renovating the sports court and gym at a historic YMCA on North Side. Texans for Safe and Drug-Free Youth ( Austin, TX ) : Completing an indoor basketball and tennis court in Austin .





: Completing an indoor basketball and tennis court in . The Ability Center ( Milwaukee, WI ): Building Milwaukee's first Universal Field for inclusive sports.

About LISC

LISC is one the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since our founding in 1979, LISC has invested $32 billion to create more than 506,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 82.5 million square feet of retail, community and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances. For more information, visit www.lisc.org.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on www.sportsmatter.org.

