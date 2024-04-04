The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Celebrates the 10 Year Anniversary of its Sports Matter Program with New $2 Million Grant Initiative

The 10 Year Anniversary Sports Matter Grants symbolize a decade of collective effort and community support to ensure that more young athletes have access to sport and can thrive both on and off the field. Since 2014, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Foundation has helped over 2 million kids and committed over $100 million to support young athletes with equipment, registration fees, league costs and playing fields through its Sports Matter Program.

"At The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, we believe in the transformative power of sports and its ability to shape futures," said Rick Jordan, Vice President, DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, "As we celebrate a decade of Sports Matter and our commitment to provide opportunities for youth to play sports, we're thrilled to launch this new grant initiative extending our reach and impact to even more communities across the country."

To kick off the 10 Year Anniversary initiative, The DICK'S Foundation's Sports Matter Program will award 20 grants for $10,000 each to 10 Pittsburgh-based organizations at the Pittsburgh DICK'S House of Sport grand opening on Friday, April 5, and 10 Boston-based organizations at the Boston DICK'S House of Sport grand opening on Friday, April 19. Additional 10 Year Anniversary Sports Matter Grants will be awarded to youth sports organizations throughout the year.

In 2024, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will also partner with several organizations including:

Every Kid Sports to help cover the cost of registration fees

Good Sports to provide equipment to youth in under-resourced communities

LISC to build 20 fields, courts, and additional infrastructures in high-need neighborhoods, and

DonorsChoose to support educators and coaches helping keep kids in the game

For more information about the Sports Matter program, to join our Sports Matter Community or to donate to Sports Matter, please visit SportsMatter.org.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Instagram, Facebook and X.

