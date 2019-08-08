The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation partners with Lindsey Vonn to award $500,000 in Scholarships through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation

Applications are now open for the scholarship, and athletes between the ages of 7-18 years old, based in the U.S., who are in need and passionate about their sport(s) are welcome to apply. Applicants should showcase their ability to overcome obstacles, discover true grit, and pursue their goals when completing the application. Scholarship funds can be applied to sports programs of any kind and for any amount up to $25,000.

"I've always been one to push the limits, have faith in my dreams and fight for what I love. I can't think of a better time to step up and provide future generations the tools they need to reach their goals," said Vonn. "The DICKS Sporting Goods Foundation is helping us provide even more opportunities specifically to young athletes who need these scholarships. We both see the value sports can provide for a child, and know that the benefits of a safe, enriching space are crucial to youth athletic and personal development."

Scholarships will be awarded twice a year in the spring and fall. In order to apply for a scholarship, applicants must fill out the online application on the Foundation's website at www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org/scholarships and may be contacted for an interview with the LVF Scholarship Selection Committee.

"Research shows that playing sports builds character, increases confidence and motivates kids to stay in school and aim for higher education," said Lauren Hobart, President of DICK'S Sporting Goods & The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "The DICK'S Foundation is proud to partner with such an incredible organization like The Lindsey Vonn Foundation to give more kids a chance to play."

The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship will continue to be awarded for an indefinite period of time, and applicants are encouraged to re-apply if they are not initially selected. In addition to The DICK'S Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship, The Lindsey Vonn Foundation will continue to give out scholarships twice a year for enrichment programs, STEM, and any after-school activity.

About The Lindsey Vonn Foundation

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)3 non-profit organization with it's mission to provide scholarships and programming for education, sports, and enrichment programs to give future generations the tools they need to reach their goals and discover their grit within.

www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

SOURCE Lindsey Vonn Foundation

Related Links

www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org

