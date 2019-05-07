The DieHard Brand Announces Expansion Into The Lawn And Garden Category

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The DieHard brand today announced an agreement in principle with YAT to manufacture and market DieHard brand lawn and garden products under license. The announcement came at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, where prototypes and renderings of the new DieHard lawn and garden products were unveiled to the press. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The DieHard brand is one of the most storied and trusted American legacy brands and is woven into our American lifestyle," said Peter Boutros, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart. "For more than 50 years, Americans have powered their vehicles with DieHard. Now they will be able to rely on DieHard for their lawn and garden equipment, as well. No other brand has the reputation for performance like DieHard's. This is one more example of our expansion strategy to unleash the power of the DieHard brand. We will maintain direct and active involvement in building the business with our licensing partners at YAT."

"DieHard products have a reputation for being powerful, durable, authentic and innovative," said Todd Murphy, president of YAT U.S.A. "We're pleased to work with the DieHard team to develop hand-held four-cycle gas, battery and corded lawn and garden products that will provide the ultimate in power."

The new DieHard lawn and garden products are planned to become available at retail beginning in fall of 2019 and will include line trimmers, blowers and chain saws, followed by other portable lawn and garden equipment.

The DieHard brand continues to explore licensing opportunities. For more information contact Todd Steckbeck, Todd.Steckbeck@kcdbrands.com.

About the DieHard Brand

For unrivaled performance at home, at work or on the go, Power Ahead with DieHard. Introduced in 1967, Sears designed the original DieHard automotive battery to produce 35 percent more usable starting power than other similar batteries. Featuring a revolutionary tough, thin-walled case of translucent polypropylene plastic, which was 50 percent thinner than conventional black rubber-type battery enclosures, the design's extra room meant bigger plates, more acid and extra starting power. During testing, not a single failure was reported in over 26,000 starts in temperatures ranging from sub-zero to more than 100 degrees, hence the name "DieHard." The DieHard brand received the Women's Choice Award for Most Recommended Car Battery in both 2018 and 2019 and has received seven top-five ratings from a leading consumer magazine. See more DieHard history at www.DieHard.com.

