The diesel Power Engine Market to grow by USD 36.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, Rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power drives the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel power engine market is expected to grow by USD 36.09 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (automotive and non-automotive), end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power is the key factor driving market growth. The non-OECD countries, for example, China and India, are some of the key players that will make a significant contribution to the world diesel power engine market. In addition, as compared to the development of T and D networks worldwide energy production capacity grew at a more rapid rate.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the diesel power engine market: AB Volvo, AGCO Corp., Anglo Belgian Corp., Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Corp., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Volkswagen AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Diesel Power Engine Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.69% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The emergence of new diesel exhaust systems is a major trend in the market.

Manufacturers are required to produce environmentally friendly diesel power engines because of factors like growing concern about the environment by end users.

For instance, Bosch designed a new diesel-exhaust system that helps cut emissions far below legal limits.

Significant Challenge

Stringent emission regulations on diesel power engines are the significant challenges restricting market growth.

Refinery of diesel fuel from crude oil, which has an environmental impact, is responsible for several harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons.

A set of standards on the sulfur content permitted in diesel fuel and emissions from diesel power engines has been laid down by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Keg Segments:

The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as diesel fuel being less expensive than petrol and having superior fuel efficiency, as well as operational advantages, are considerably fueling the increasing adoption of diesel engine cars. Furthermore, the rise in industrialization and urbanization contributes significantly to the need for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks.

Diesel Power Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, AGCO Corp., Anglo Belgian Corp., Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Ford Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., IHI Corp., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Volkswagen AG, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

SOURCE Technavio