The Dietary Supplement Import Association Announces It Is Officially Accepting Members

The Long-Awaited International Organization Helps Members Efficiently and Effectively Enter the Vast US Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dietary Supplement Import Association (DSIA) has been in its pre-launch phase for months now as co-founders and brothers Scott and Brian Gould have set the stage for one of the most exciting developments to come out of the health and wellness industry in years. DSIA aims to ease the entry process into the United States market for dietary supplement manufacturers around the world. By working with the association, manufacturers can access a range of resources and services that can streamline the complex and labor-intensive process of establishing a retail presence in the world's largest marketplace.

DSIA is officially open for enrollment and is accepting new members into the Association. "We are pleased to announce we are now accepting new members to DSIA," says current president and co-founder Scott Gould, "We look forward to meeting with our members at our planned upcoming events in the near future."

"When it comes to importing supplements," adds co-founder Brian Gould, "DSIA is positioned to be the leading association in providing support and resources for international dietary supplement manufacturers. We've designed it to be a bridge for major brands to directly access the world's largest consumer market."

When joining DSIA, members can expect to access a wide variety of comprehensive benefits, including:

Guidance and trusted insight : A lack of experience and knowledge undermines many brands' attempts to enter the US market. DSIA provides a lifeline of consultative support.

: A lack of experience and knowledge undermines many brands' attempts to enter the US market. DSIA provides a lifeline of consultative support. Industry-specific support : There are many kinds of dietary supplement brands and professionals that can uniquely benefit from DSIA membership. From protein powders to omega-3s, export managers to CEOs, every niche brand and individual is welcome to apply for DSIA membership.

: There are many kinds of dietary supplement brands and professionals that can uniquely benefit from DSIA membership. From protein powders to omega-3s, export managers to CEOs, every niche brand and individual is welcome to apply for DSIA membership. FREE U.S. Regulatory Compliance Consultation : Regulations present one of the most challenging aspects of entering the United States market. DSIA's board includes a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory professional who can provide critical advice during the entry process.

: Regulations present one of the most challenging aspects of entering market. DSIA's board includes a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory professional who can provide critical advice during the entry process. Access to an exclusive community : From member events to a private membership portal, a DSIA member is entitled to special discounts and exclusive access to online and offline networking and events.

: From member events to a private membership portal, a DSIA member is entitled to special discounts and exclusive access to online and offline networking and events. Warehousing and Third-Party Logistics : DSIA leadership offers recommendations for reliable logistics partners to members of the Association.

: DSIA leadership offers recommendations for reliable logistics partners to members of the Association. Learning Programs : Exclusive and comprehensive training sessions and events address various issues and incorporate the latest developments in the United States Dietary Supplement Industry.

: Exclusive and comprehensive training sessions and events address various issues and incorporate the latest developments in Dietary Supplement Industry. Marketing Support : Educating American consumers is a fundamental part of a successful US launch. DSIA members receive a strategic marketing guide designed to jumpstart sales and boost brand awareness.

: Educating American consumers is a fundamental part of a successful US launch. DSIA members receive a strategic marketing guide designed to jumpstart sales and boost brand awareness. Membership Badge: Members of the DSIA are granted permission to display their Member's Badge on their website. They are also featured on DSIA's Membership page, with a link back to their website.

When asked about the impact that the Association has had on his brand, the Managing Director of Inspira Nutritionals, Adam Mortley, stated, "Thanks to DSIA, we've been able to reach out to retailers in the United States, outside our home country of Australia. If you're a brand looking to break into the American market, you should consider joining the DSIA."

DSIA is currently onboarding new members into the Association. Brands that are ready to launch their dietary supplements business in the United States retail market can reach them directly at +1-954-751-2136. They can also fill out the contact form on the DSIA website and can follow the Association on Facebook , Youtube , Instagram , Linkedin , and Twitter .

At the end of the day, the goal is for members of DSIA to quickly and efficiently establish their brand in the U.S. health and wellness marketplace. From navigating 3PL logistics to accessing consultative support to creating rapid brand awareness through strategic marketing and PR initiatives, DSIA helps established international brands effectively cut through the clutter and quickly gain momentum in the U.S.

About DSIA

The Dietary Supplement Import Association is a leading international import association in the US. DSIA helps foreign companies succeed in the United States retail market by assisting overseas producers of dietary supplements to expand their business in the United States market, making it easy for companies worldwide to import their dietary supplement brands. Learn more at importingdietarysupplements.com .

Contact:

Danielle Krause

[email protected]

954-414-0380

SOURCE Dietary Supplement Import Association