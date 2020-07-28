The Difference Between Hemp Oil and Hemp SEED Oil and Why It Matters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeternum Nutrition has been expanding their business throughout 2020, including a larger variety of online retailers in their sales portfolio. Aeternum, based out of Orlando, Florida, originally began selling high-quality versions of popular supplements, with the goal of making supplemental nutrition available to people from all walks of life, regardless of their experience with buying nutritional products.

Since their launch, Aeternum has also started selling products featuring their Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Hemp oil products have been a hot item for Aeternum, including their Hemp Oil 300 mg Full Spectrum from Organic Hemp Dietary Supplement Capsules as well as their extremely popular Dream - Hemp Oil Blend from Organic Hemp Dietary Supplement Capsules. But in addition to these specialized products, Aeternum also sells the tincture version of their hemp oil, like Hemp Oil Full Spectrum 500 MG- Premium Health Booster.

With so much industry buzz surrounding hemp oil, many customers are wondering, what is hemp oil? What does it do for the body? And how is it different from Hemp Seed Oil?

While hemp seed oil is made by cold pressing the seeds from the hemp plant. Hemp seed oil is rich in essential amino acids, like Omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamin E. Hemp seed oil does not contain any cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are the chemical agents in the hemp plant that cause different effects on the body.

There are over 100 known cannabinoids, one of the most popular being THC, the cannabinoid best known for producing a "high" feeling. Another cannabinoid is CBD, CBD does not produce a high, can be taken by virtually anyone, and is researched for its therapeutic effects on the body. Hemp seed oil does not contain CBD and can be purchased at the grocery store as a health supplement.

By contrast, Hemp Oil, like the Full Spectrum Hemp Oil used by Aeternum, comes with a whole different set of health benefits. Hemp Oil is made utilizing the flower of the hemp plant, rather than the seed. Hemp Oil contains a full spectrum of different cannabinoids, one of which is often CBD.

Aeternum's Full Spectrum Hemp Oil contains zero percent THC, which means that it does not come with any risk of intoxicating effects, only the therapeutic benefits. Aeternum says they are proud that all of the hemp in their products is grown in Colorado, lab tested, and triple certified, so customers know what to expect in terms of quality.

Hemp is a fast-growing industry and finding reliable products can sometimes be a challenge, so it's always good to know what to look for when researching Hemp Oil and CBD products.

Aeternum has been met with an outpouring of positive customer feedback since launching their Hemp oil products through their own website, and through a number of online retailers. Aeternum plans to continue their brand expansion, growing their availability throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lia Locatelli

(954) 389-2234

[email protected]

SOURCE Aeternum