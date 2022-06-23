The Difilippo Triplets, the Original Gold Ranger from Power Ranger Zeo, are Back

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus, the Difilippo Triplets are making their return to the public eye. The three brothers — Tim, Teddy, and Tommy — will be appearing at various events this summer throughout California, meeting and greeting fans and signing autographs. This is a rare opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite Power Rangers from back in the day. Be sure to stop by and say hello!

Three American actors of Sicilian heritage, the Difilippo Triplets got their start as print models prior to their big break on Power Ranger Zeo in 1995. On this children's show, they played the role of Trey of Triforia, the Original Gold Ranger. Tim, Teddy, and Tommy portrayed Trey's three personalities: Courage, Wisdom, and Heart. This was a fan-favorite storyline that helped make the Difilippo Triplets emergent stars of the 90s.

In the years following Power Ranger Zeo, the Difilippo Triplets made appearances on various TV shows and in films until 1999. As young heartthrobs, they made guest appearances on reality dating shows like MTV's Singled Out, as well as Jerry Springer. With their star growing, the triplets also guest-starred on some of the biggest shows of the 90s including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Boy Meets World, and the long-running sitcom Step by Step. In 1998, they even had roles in the film Major League: Back to the Minors. Appearing alongside celebrities such as Ben Savage, Suzanne Somers, and Jay Leno, the Difilippo Triplets endeared themselves to audiences across the nation with their natural charisma and good looks.

At the turn of the century, the Difilippo Triplets stepped away from the public eye so they could focus on their personal lives. Now, over 20 years later, they are making their return to the entertainment industry. The brothers have reunited and are ready to meet their fans once again. Hasbro recently introduced the Power Rangers Zeo Lightning Collection figure, which has given new life to the Trey of Triforia character and brought fans both old and new back into the fold. Additionally, Trey of Triforia is now a playable character in the video game Power Rangers Legacy Wars. With a gold rush of Power Ranger merchandise and collectibles hitting store shelves, the Difilippo Triplets are making their triumphant return. If you're a fan of Power Rangers Zeo or just want to meet three friendly, down-to-earth celebrities, be sure to attend one of the Difilippo Triplets' upcoming meet-and-greet events!

Upcoming events where you can meet the Difilippo Triplets include:

June 25 , 12-4 pm : signing at Toy Zilla in Alhambra, CA

, : signing at Toy Zilla in July 16 12-5pm : Sicc Pops in Tustin, CA

: Sicc Pops in August 26-28 : Power Morphicon in Pasadena, CA

: Power Morphicon in November 11-13 : RangerStop Convention in Orlando, FL.

If you are interested in booking the Difilippo Triplets for an appearance at your convention, store, or event, please reach out to Difilippo Triplets Enterprises for more information. This is a rare opportunity to meet the men behind the Gold Ranger, so don't miss your chance!

