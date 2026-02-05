During the celebrations, Guinness World Records officials traveled from England, formally honored Mahant Swami Maharaj, and confirmed the achievement, officially declaring it as the largest simultaneous recital of the Hindu text.

Although the event took place in India, participants came from several countries, including the United States. In a typical U.S. classroom, students often pivot between apps and screens, juggling notifications that fragment attention. In contrast, families from states such as New Jersey, Georgia, and California described the Sanskrit recitation experience as a rare opportunity to focus deeply, balance screen-based learning with memorization, discipline, and foster a community-centered approach to education.

Param Patel, a participant from Edison, New Jersey, said the preparation took months of practice.

"At first I thought it was too hard," Patel said. "But once I finished, I felt more confident. It showed me I can stick with something."

Six-year-old Anadi Tailor of Atlanta said memorizing the phrases helped reinforce values she uses in daily life. "I remember the words when I'm at school," she said. "They help me make good choices."

Another participant, Vani Patel from Los Angeles, said reciting alongside thousands of children created a sense of unity. "It felt powerful to say the words together," she said.

Sanskrit is one of the world's oldest recorded languages, renowned for its highly structured grammar. Scholars have long studied this language for its linguistic precision. Today, it is often taught in both religious and academic environments as part of classical education.

Organizers of the event designed the large-scale recitation to highlight its significance in promoting focus, memory, and perseverance—skills educators widely recognize as crucial for childhood development. Research in child psychology and education consistently demonstrates that such structured, goal-oriented activities not only support attention, discipline, and collaboration among young learners but also reinforce the broader purpose of the event.

Parents attending the event said they were drawn not only to the cultural significance of Sanskrit but also to the emphasis on sustained learning in an era increasingly shaped by digital technology.

The event was organized by BAPS, a global Hindu spiritual organization known for its community service initiatives, educational programs, and cultural preservation efforts. According to organizers, record-setting recitation was intended to highlight the values of unity, self-discipline, and personal growth among youth.

By bringing together children from multiple countries and cultural backgrounds, organizers demonstrated how traditional learning practices continue to resonate with families seeking meaningful educational experiences for the next generation.

