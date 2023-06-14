The digital asset management market size is set to grow by USD 11,936.72 million from 2022 to 2027, The shift from on-premises to SaaS to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital asset management market size is estimated to increase by USD 11,936.72 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 22.05% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Digital Asset Management Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), and End-user (Large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise).

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise digital asset management (DAM) solutions provide features like streamlined workflows, budgeting, DAM functionality, and reporting. These software solutions are designed specifically for large and complex marketing operations, as they are robust, expensive, and modified to suit such environments. One of the key advantages of on-premises software is that it gives firms complete control over their critical data. It provides a framework for combining marketing objectives and execution across several business units, functions, or product lines. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the digital asset management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global digital asset management market.

North America is projected to contribute 33% of the market growth by 2027. Companies in the region are among the first to use DAM solutions. These businesses have increased their IT budgets significantly over time, allocating approximately 70% more funds for cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, the upcoming introduction of 5G technology is contributing to the region's demand for DAM solutions. Many such factors are fostering the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market in North America .

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Digital Asset Management Market – Market Dynamics

A key factor driving market growth

The shift from on-premises to SaaS is notably driving the digital asset management market growth. Cloud-based storage services have gained significant popularity among organizations in various industries. These services offer digital file storage facilities, attracting many firms. Service providers not only manage digital files but also provide disaster recovery solutions. Additionally, cloud-based solutions offer flexibility in deployment, with three models available: infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). This flexibility allows organizations to build their cloud-based infrastructure according to their business needs. Vendors focus on providing companies of all sizes by offering cost-effective solutions that meet the digital needs of organizations and their consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets is the major trend driving the digital asset management market. Organizations are adopting predictive analytics solutions for content analytics. They are combining these analytical solutions into their digital asset management (DAM) systems, allowing asset managers to properly handle and manage digital assets within the organization by introducing modern IT solutions. The adoption of these technologies enables organizations to efficiently manage their unstructured enterprise data, such as text-based data, photos, and videos, by converting it into structured data. This supports the effective management of digital content within the organization. As a result, manufacturers are motivated to create products that can easily interface with analytics solutions to meet this expanding need. Such developments are projected to drive the digital asset management (DAM) market forward during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data privacy and security concerns are the major challenges restricting the digital asset management market growth. Cloud-based solutions are particularly at risk of cyberattacks, with the possibility of many apps inside the public cloud environment being harmed by source code flaws. Furthermore, due to the open architecture and shared resources of cloud-based infrastructure, cyber attackers find it easier to gain unauthorized access to cloud-based data storage systems. Vendors should prioritize client data encryption and implement multi-factor authentication solutions, such as biometrics, for user authorization in the clients' IT systems to ensure the security of client data and protect against unauthorized access. Additionally, compliance with regulatory guidelines for cloud security management is essential for vendors to maintain robust security. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Digital Asset Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Digital Asset Management Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Digital Asset Management Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Digital Asset Management Market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Digital Asset Management Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,936.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market Size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining Power of Buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market Condition - Five Forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-Premise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-Premise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-Premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-Premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market Opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large Enterprise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Large Enterprise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Large Enterprise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Large Enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market Share by Geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic Comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic Comparison

9.3 North America - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market Size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market Size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview of Criticality of Inputs and Factors of Differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview of factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acquia Inc.

Exhibit 108: Acquia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acquia Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acquia Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Acquia Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Aprimo

Exhibit 117: Aprimo - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aprimo - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Aprimo - Key offerings

12.6 Bynder BV

Exhibit 120: Bynder BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bynder BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bynder BV - Key offerings

12.7 Canto Inc.

Exhibit 123: Canto Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Canto Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Canto Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 CELUM GmbH

Exhibit 126: CELUM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: CELUM GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CELUM GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Cloudinary Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Cloudinary Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Cloudinary Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cloudinary Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 132: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Frontify AG

Exhibit 137: Frontify AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Frontify AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Frontify AG - Key offerings

12.12 Image Relay Inc.

Exhibit 140: Image Relay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Image Relay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Image Relay Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 147: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PhotoShelter Inc.

Exhibit 156: PhotoShelter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: PhotoShelter Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: PhotoShelter Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Smartsheet Inc.

Exhibit 159: Smartsheet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Smartsheet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Smartsheet Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

