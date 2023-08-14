The Digital Asset Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.05% from 2022 to 2027; Shift from on-premises to SaaS to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset management market is projected to progress at a CAGR of about 22.05 % from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,936.72 million during the forecast period. Shift from on-premises to SaaS has been a key driver for the growth of the digital asset management market. Cloud-based storage services have made digital files the choice of storage facility for many businesses across industries. Additionally, businesses are turning to cloud-based storage services as service providers manage digital files and provide disaster recovery solutions. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are flexible in terms of deployment and are available in three deployment models which include IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. It enables enterprises to build cloud-based infrastructure according to their business needs. Additionally, the enterprise caters to businesses of all sizes by providing affordable options for all business users and their digital asset needs. They also offer cost-effective options and fast service delivery. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Asset Management Market

Digital Asset Management Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets is a major trend in the market. Businesses make extensive use of predictive analytics solutions for content analytics by integrating them into digital asset management (DAM) systems. This enables wealth managers to manage their companies' digital assets through the implementation of advanced IT solutions.

In addition, it also enables businesses to transform unstructured enterprise data such as text-based data, images, and videos into structured data and effectively manage digital enterprise content. For example, Adobe offers a DAM product known as Adobe Experience Manager. The product has analytics capabilities that can be used to analyze data to extract insights from digital assets and create better campaigns across all channels. Hence, increased adoption of analytics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Further information on trends – Request a sample report

Other Key Data Covered in Digital asset management market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details.

Market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). Precise estimation of the digital asset management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Precise estimation of the digital asset management market and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies.

the growth of crowdfunding market companies. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Download Sample Report to get an overview of market size, comparing historical market values with future estimates, analysis of segmentation, current market dynamics, competitive intelligence with key developments and growth strategies of major players.

Digital Asset Management Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the digital asset management market are Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp.

Company Offering

Acquia - The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams.

The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams. Aprimo - The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time.

The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time. Bynder BV - The company offers digital asset management which ensures maximum value from your digital assets and 100 percent brand consistency.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The fixed-income assets management market is estimated to grow by USD 9.71 trillion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.05%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (core and alternative), End-user (enterprises and individuals), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing investment in fixed-income assets is a major factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the asset management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 37.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,373.18 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud), industry application (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management is a major factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Digital Asset Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,936.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio