The Digital Assets Protection Service DGLegacy Launches the First Password Manager with Digital Inheritance

The primary reason for the problem is that in the case of an unforeseen event happening to users, their family members are often not aware of their current assets or don't know how to identify and locate them. As a result, users' assets remain unclaimed in insurance companies, banks, cryptocurrency wallets, and asset management companies after their owners pass away, instead of reaching the rightful beneficiaries.

Most of the currently existing password managers and online secure vaults tackle the problem by tracking and organizing passwords and digital assets for their users, but sharing with family members carries the risk of the access details being forgotten or lost over time.

DGLegacy's digital inheritance service ensures that in the case of an unforeseen event happening to the user, people designated as beneficiaries will be proactively informed about the user's assets and will be able to identify and locate them.

The primary enabler of the digital inheritance technology of DGLegacy is the ability to detect unforeseen events, either through email and phone verification or through integration with frequently used social networks, where it detects activity.

This enables users to not only organize and manage their passwords and digital and financial assets but also ensure that their family members will be able to identify and locate them if anything happens to them.

Peter Minev explains, "We want to build a world where people's money will go to their families, instead of staying in abandoned bank accounts, insurance companies, digital wallets, and online trading platforms."

Peter Minev adds, "Behind the statistics for the billions of unclaimed dollars, there are very emotional and traumatic personal stories, which we hear every day as part of our job. We are determined to change that reality."

The DGLegacy password management and asset protection digital inheritance service is available globally. To find out more, please visit www.dglegacy.com

SOURCE DGLegacy

Related Links

https://www.dglegacy.com/

