The Digital Banking Podcast™ Turns 1

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of podcasts of every shape, size and subject, what does it take to stand out? First, start with a mission-critical topic like digital banking. Next, add a host who's passionate about the topic and what it means to the future of financial services. Finally, bring in a steady stream of industry experts to share their vast knowledge. Put it all together and you have The Digital Banking Podcast, hosted by Josh DeTar, VP of sales and marketing at Tyfone. The DBP just celebrated one year of on-point conversations with industry leaders from across the country.

"What I've learned over the past year is that no matter how much you think you know and how valid you think your point of view is, there's always somebody else who knows more and has a different, equally valid point of view," said DeTar. "Through open discussions like the ones we offer on the DBP, we can help expand the collective body of knowledge and understanding within digital banking and the financial technology industry as a whole."

Now at 25 episodes and counting, the DBP has focused on offering a balanced discussion of digital banking and financial technology. DeTar has spoken with technologists from leading financial institutions, experts from well-respected technology providers, and even members of the fintech trade press. Topic-wise, the podcast has addressed everything from both the digital and physical consumer experience to the true meaning of sales in a community FI, from data and analytics to marketing.

"At Tyfone, our entire business model is based on open communications," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "That's our top priority when dealing with members of the Tyfone family, as well as institutions we hope will join the family, so it only makes sense that we would extend that philosophy out into the industry. We believe that our podcast will establish an even more dominant place in the technology landscape during the coming year."

