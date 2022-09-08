The Digital Banking Podcast Turns 50 (Episodes)

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyfone's Digital Banking Podcast reached an important milestone when it published host Josh DeTar's interview with George Estrada, a strategic advisor for Amazon Web Services (AWS), on August 26. Here are some interesting stats about these first 50 episodes.

The first episode, "Digital Banking Pivots at the Credit Union of Colorado ," is the most widely listened to episode by a fairly wide margin.

," is the most widely listened to episode by a fairly wide margin. Podcast episodes have been listened to more than 6,500 times.

While most listeners are from the U.S., there have been listeners from as far away as Australia , Germany and the United Arab Emirates .

, and the . iPhone users account for 57% of all mobile listeners.

"It's been gratifying to see how willing our guests have been to open up and share their expertise," said Josh DeTar, Tyfone's VP of Sales & Marketing, as well as host of The Digital Banking Podcast. "I knew I'd learn a lot from this experience, but I honestly had no idea how much. It's been amazing."

The current episode with George Estrada, as well as an archive of all past episodes, is available here.

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

Contact: John San Filippo

Phone: (619) 467-0431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tyfone Inc.