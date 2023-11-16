The Digital Dollar Project Announces Fintech Hub at the Global Convening on the Future of Digital Currency

News provided by

Digital Dollar Project

16 Nov, 2023, 13:31 ET

The upcoming Fintech Hub features a demonstration hall and dedicated side stage showcasing how emerging technologies are shaping the future of money and the capabilities they can unlock.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Dollar Project is pleased to announce the inclusion of a Fintech Hub at its upcoming global convening, "Exploring central bank digital currency: Evaluating challenges & developing international standards," co-hosted with the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center. The convening will explore the complexities around digital currency, focusing on key technology and policy considerations, outlining areas for future public-private cooperation, and identifying potential pathways to standards that embed key privacy protections, democratic values, and interoperability.

"It's clear that the global economy in the twenty-first century will encompass a spectrum of both sovereign and non-sovereign digital currencies," commented J. Christopher Giancarlo, Executive Chairman of the Digital Dollar Project. "This conference provides a unique opportunity to encourage the U.S. to assert principled leadership in CBDC experimentation at home and digital currency standard setting abroad that is consistent with U.S. norms, values, and the rule of law."

The Fintech Hub enables attendees to gain hands-on experience with the technical infrastructure driving the modernization of money and will showcase 15 prominent companies, including Baton Systems, Digital Asset, EMTECH, Guidehouse, H-Bar, Hyperledger, Innovate Finance, Kaleido, MITRE, Notoros, Ripple, Stellar Development Foundation, TRM Labs, ZKProof, and others. Representing solutions and use cases across the digital asset ecosystem, these companies will demonstrate how their products are today solving for critical, global areas of interest, including privacy, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, cross-border transferability, scalability, and identity.

"The Digital Dollar Project serves as a neutral non-profit forum for private sector actors and thought leaders to explore potential technical designs for a tokenized digital dollar. The Fintech Hub is an extension of that work, enhancing a greater understanding of the risks and benefits of CBDCs both domestically and internationally," commented Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director of the Digital Dollar Project.

The Fintech Hub is an educational model supported by the Digital Dollar Project Participant Community. This community is dedicated to elevating private sector-led initiatives, promoting education around technology, and facilitating connections among key stakeholders to experiment with real-world use cases, thereby fostering improved data-driven decision-making.

For those interested in learning more about getting involved in the Digital Dollar Project, please visit our website at www.digitaldollarproject.org or email us at [email protected].

The first day of this conference is on the record and open to the press, both virtually and in person. For more information on the full agenda, speaker lineup, and online registration, check out the event website. To express interest in attending in person on November 28 and 29, please reach out to Gabriella Kusz at [email protected].

About The Digital Dollar Project 

The Digital Dollar Project is a neutral, non-profit forum focused on exploring digital innovation in money and future-proofing the U.S. Dollar in a world of decentralized and centralized, sovereign and non-sovereign digital currency networks. The Digital Dollar Project does not call for ready deployment of a US CBDC—or digital dollar – but does encourage the U.S. to assert principled leadership in CBDC experimentation at home and digital currency standard setting abroad that is consistent with U.S. norms, values, and the rule of law. Visit https://digitaldollarproject.org/.

About The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center

The Atlantic Council is a nonpartisan organization that galvanizes U.S. leadership and engagement in the world, in partnership with allies and partners, to share solutions to global challenges. The Atlantic Council provides an essential forum for navigating the economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing its network of global leaders. Through the papers it publishes and the ideas it generates, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

The GeoEconomics Center develops data-driven programs, publications, and thought leadership at the nexus of economics, finance, and foreign policy. The Center aims to bridge the divide between these oft-siloed sectors with the goal of helping shape a more resilient global economy. Our work is built on the idea that the United States must lead with allies or risk becoming a bystander in a reshaped international financial system. The Center is organized around three pillars - the Future of Capitalism, the Future of Money, and the Economic Statecraft Initiative.

Media Contact
Carissa Felger / Gwyn Hodges 
(212) 257-4170
[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Dollar Project

Also from this source

Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center announce global convening on the future of digital currency

Digital Dollar Project and Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center announce global convening on the future of digital currency

The Digital Dollar Project and the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center will cohost "Exploring central bank digital currency: Evaluating challenges ...
Digital Dollar Project Launches Retail CBDC Pilot with Western Union Focused on Cross-Border Payments

Digital Dollar Project Launches Retail CBDC Pilot with Western Union Focused on Cross-Border Payments

The Digital Dollar Project today announced the completion of a pilot study conducted in collaboration with The Western Union Company (Western Union), ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.