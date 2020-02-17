The Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow by USD 14.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global digital english language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our reports on global digital english language learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of english as a global language.

In addition, emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education is anticipated to boost the growth of the global digital english language learning market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global digital english language learning market is segmented as below:

end-userNon academic learners academic learnersdeploymenton-premise deployment cloud-based deployment



Geographic segmentation

APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Key Trends for global digital english language learning market growth

This study identifies emphasis on bilingual and multilingual education as the prime reasons driving the global digital english language learning market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global digital english language learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global digital english language learning market, including some of the vendors such as EF Education First, Cengage Learning Inc., Oxford University Press and Pearson Plc .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





