The Digital Shelf Institute Launches New Podcast for Brand Manufacturers Trying to Win in the Digital Age

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Shelf Institute , a community of manufacturing executives strategizing to win on the digital shelf, has launched a new podcast, Unpacking the Digital Shelf , the only podcast created for manufacturers strategizing to win in the digital age. The podcast is available now on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , and all other major podcasting platforms.

The Digital Shelf institute will publish Unpacking the Digital Shelf, hosted by executive director Peter Crosby, six times per month. Every other Tuesday, the podcast will feature an in-depth conversation with the industry's top executives and thought leaders, exploring the most significant challenges and opportunities facing brand manufacturers. Every Friday, Crosby will be joined by a roundtable of The Digital Shelf Institute founding members to discuss the news of the week and how it impacts the players — manufacturers, distributors, and retailers — in the commerce ecosystem.

"Manufacturers in all categories are trying to win on the digital shelf. There is no roadmap for them, no one to copy," Crosby said. "The result is brand manufacturers are striving to engage and make money through multiple touchpoints — including retail, ecommerce, and social media — to serve empowered shoppers that can create their own personalized, digitally influenced journey.

"Unpacking the Digital Shelf is the first content experience created by The Digital Shelf Institute aimed at breaking down every aspect of the commerce journey to help manufacturers drive maximum growth and beat their competition."

In the first episode, Sonesh Shah, vice president of marketing and digital at Bosch Power Tools, explains why manufacturers should be merging brand and digital marketing teams to drive better customer experiences and results.

Unpacking the Digital Shelf is also available on the following podcasting platforms: Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Radio.com, and TuneIn.

The Digital Shelf Institute is sponsored by Salsify , a product experience management (PXM) platform that helps brands win on the digital shelf.

About The Digital Shelf Institute

The Digital Shelf Institute (DSI) is a community of manufacturing executives strategizing to win on the digital shelf. The DSI engages a spectrum of experts from across the commerce ecosystem to discuss and define what brand manufacturers must do to survive and thrive. Through a combination of digital content, as well as live and virtual events, members of The Digital Shelf Institute can engage in strategic conversations about how to drive their businesses forward.

For more information, please visit https://www.digitalshelfinstitute.org .

About Salsify

Salsify's product experience management (PXM) platform empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf. Hundreds of the world's biggest brand manufacturers, including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Asics, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom, use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. Salsify tightly integrates PIM, DAM, digital catalogs, syndication, the GDSN, digital shelf analytics, enhanced content, third-party marketplaces, and chat capabilities into one, purpose-built, enterprise SaaS platform. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners, and North Bridge, and was named the 24th fastest growing tech company in North America by Deloitte.

For more information, please visit http://www.salsify.com .

