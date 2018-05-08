The Digital Therapeutics Alliance Announces New Members

DTA launched in October 2017 through a collaboration of four digital therapeutics companies: Akili Interactive, Propeller Health, Voluntis, and WellDoc. "DTA is committed to convening industry leaders sharing a passion for crafting a strong future for the integration of tested, trustworthy digital solutions in healthcare," said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis and DTA Board of Directors Chair.

"Digital therapeutics is a shining light in the crowded digital health landscape. Each DTA member has used clinical validation and evidence to provide data-driven treatment options and we look forward to working with the Alliance to advance this evidence-based approach," says Eugene Borukhovich, Global Head, Digital Health at Bayer.

In its first year, DTA is committed to engaging with patients, providers, payers, and regulators to define and develop meaningful resources to guide and scale this quickly evolving industry.

"Patients, clinicians, and insurers are looking for effective solutions to prevent, manage, and treat chronic disease," said Sean Duffy, CEO, Omada Health. "Digital therapeutics deliver reliable, meaningful clinical results that empower patients. This is important work."

"We are pleased to work with the Alliance on the introduction of prescription digital therapeutics," said Corey McCann, President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. "DTA has a critical role ensuring digital therapeutics are clinically-validated, built according to Good Manufacturing Practices, rooted in Good Clinical Practices, and evaluated thoroughly by regulatory bodies to verify these products are safe and effective. Patients and providers deserve nothing less than the same standards of any other therapeutic."

About DTA

The Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is a global non-profit trade association with the mission of broadening the understanding, adoption, and integration of clinically-validated digital therapeutics into healthcare through education, advocacy, and research. To learn more please visit: www.dtxalliance.org.

