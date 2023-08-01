The Digital Twin Market size to grow at a CAGR of 39.92% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT to boost the market growth- Technavio.

01 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital twin market is estimated to increase by USD 32,784.18 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 39.92%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Digital Twin Market 2023-2027 – Vendor Scope
The digital twin market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -
ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DNV Group AS, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, ScaleOut Software Inc., Siemens AG, Software AG, SWIM Inc., Veerum Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Download a Sample
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Digital twin market
Digital Twin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (manufacturing, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, automotive, and infrastructure and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
- The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. Superior security features make on-premises digital twin solutions preferred over cloud-based alternatives. These solutions effectively meet industry business goals and offer superior security and control over processes compared to cloud-based options. Key benefits of on-premises solutions include greater data control, less reliance on external vendors, a solid foundation for future hybrid cloud expansion, and ease of customization. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
- North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region consists of developed countries such as the US and Canada, with well-established IT and network infrastructures that facilitate technology advancement and implementation. A major factor for growing digital twin solutions in the region is the increasing demand in the automotive and aerospace industries. Additionally, digital twin solutions are becoming increasingly important in sectors such as healthcare, energy, and utilities. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.
To procure the data - Buy the report!
Digital Twin Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT are key factors driving market growth. Industry 4.0 initiatives aim to implement cutting-edge production methods through the utilization of advanced technologies like cloud computing, IoT, analytics, digital twin, digital scanning, AI, and cybersecurity. The center point of these initiatives lies in the development of digital twin technology, which enables automation, real-time data exchange, and smart manufacturing processes. Through digital twin technology, companies can create virtual replicas of their products and processes, enabling them to make informed decisions in advance. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
Increasing traction in the healthcare sector is a major trend in the market. Digital twins offer hospital management the advantage of making informed decisions in advance, optimizing patient care, facility costs, and performance. These digital replicas also enable the creation of a safe and secure environment for both employees and patients within the hospital. Additionally, vendors and healthcare service providers are collaborating to explore further applications of digital twin technology in the healthcare sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenge
The high cost of deployment and complex architecture of the digital twin is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Implementing a digital twin requires significant investment in technology platforms, infrastructure development, and ongoing maintenance. In addition, organizations will also need to invest heavily in IoT platforms, sensors, software, infrastructure, and security solutions to support digital twin systems. As a long-term project, the digital twin will incur ongoing variable costs over time. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.
For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!
What are the key data covered in this Digital Twin Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital twin market between 2023 and 2027.
- Precise estimation of the size of the digital twin market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the digital twin market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital twin market vendors.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
The server storage area network SAN market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 49.15 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hyper-scale and enterprise), end-user (large and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing usage of e-commerce websites and expanding IT Sector is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
The IT professional services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 461.56 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (project-oriented services, information technology outsourcing, IT supports and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing digital transformation is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
|
Digital Twin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.92%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 32,784.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
39.3
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ANSYS Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DNV Group AS, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, ScaleOut Software Inc., Siemens AG, Software AG, SWIM Inc., Veerum Inc., and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digital twin market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global digital twin market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Infrastructure and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Infrastructure and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Infrastructure and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Infrastructure and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Infrastructure and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 121: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ANSYS Inc.
- Exhibit 123: ANSYS Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ANSYS Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: ANSYS Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Dassault Systemes SE
- Exhibit 127: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings
- 12.5 DNV Group AS
- Exhibit 131: DNV Group AS - Overview
- Exhibit 132: DNV Group AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: DNV Group AS - Key offerings
- 12.6 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 149: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 152: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Exhibit 154: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 PTC Inc.
- Exhibit 169: PTC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: PTC Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: PTC Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: PTC Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 173: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.15 SAP SE
- Exhibit 178: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 179: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 12.16 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 185: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 186: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 187: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 188: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 189: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 190: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 191: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 192: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 196: Research methodology
- Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 198: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article