LONDON, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The digitally printed wallpaper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0%.

The digitally printed wallpaper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% and reach USD 7.74 billion by 2023 from USD 2.53 in 2018. The growth of the market is primarily triggered by the increase in demand for digital technology in wallpaper and the growing trend of interior decoration in the residential and non-residential sectors. Factors such as increasing disposable income (GDP), rapid urbanization, and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural construction further contribute to the growth of this market. Stiff competition from paint & coating manufacturers might restrain the demand for digitally printed wallpapers.



The vinyl segment dominated the digitally printed wallpaper market in 2017.

The vinyl segment dominated the digitally printed wallpaper market in 2017, in terms of both value and volume.This segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in terms of volume during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to factors such as high durability and easy maintenance, coupled with lower cost boost the demand of vinyl wallpaper, mainly in the emerging economies.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.The major factor driving the growth of the market is the large-scale government investments in the infrastructure sector in this region.



Additionally, the increasing population and rising incomes are driving the per capita spending on construction. The markets of China and India are projected to be lucrative due to their ongoing and upcoming infrastructural construction projects as well as rising consumer spending in construction.



Breakdown of Primaries

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts in order to collect data related to different aspects of the digitally printed wallpaper market.Estimates reached after analyzing secondary sources were validated through these interviews.



Primary sources included professionals such as wallpaper manufacturers, digital printing providers, interior designers, distributors, consultants, and academic professionals. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors – 30%, and Others* – 35%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 45%, RoW – 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Note: RoW includes Middle East & Africa and South America

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenues, as of 2017.

Tier 1: Revenue > USD 5 billion; Tier 2: USD 1 billion < Revenue < USD 5 billion; Tier 3: Revenue < USD 1 billion



The various key players profiled in the report are as follows:

• A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany)

• Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK)

• Tapetenfabrik Gebr, Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Graham & Brown (England)

• MX Display (UK)

• Flavor Paper (US)

• 4walls (US)

• Peggy-Betty Designs (UK)

• The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK)

• Hollywood Monster (UK)

• Great Wall Custom Coverings (US)



Research Coverage

The primary objective of this study is to define, forecast, and segment the digitally printed wallpaper market on the basis of substrate, printing technology, end-use sector, and region.The study also aims at strategically analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.



It also provides detailed information about the key market dynamics that include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. In addition, the study analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, new product developments, and research & development activities in the digitally printed wallpaper market.



