The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood Florida Reopens with Guaranteed Ocean Views for All

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diplomat Beach Resort is excited to reopen its Hollywood, Florida doors on June 1st, 2021 to provide a comfortable environment under the Hilton Worldwide CleanStay and EventReady protocols. The Diplomat Beach Resort, Florida's most iconic oceanfront destination, is boasting 1,000 reimagined guestrooms and suites, two sun-drenched pools, 26 poolside cabanas, two fitness centers, and 209,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Ideally located on the beach between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, The Diplomat Beach Resort, the centerpiece of South Florida, is just minutes from world-class shopping, recreation, arts, culture, and scenery. As part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global set of remarkable upscale hotels handpicked for their unique character, The Diplomat Beach Resort boasts comfort and style as well as expansive public spaces, offering guests a sun-filled playground for family fun. The property celebrates reopening with a summer-long guarantee that all guests will receive an ocean view, as well as summer "welcome back" packages including:

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Florida's most iconic oceanfront destination, is boasting 1,000 reimagined guestrooms and suites, two sun-drenched pools, 26 poolside cabanas, two fitness centers, and 209,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. All guests booking their stays at The Diplomat Beach Resort will enjoy a guaranteed ocean view room all summer long (June 1 - September 1, 2021). *based on availability.

Limited Time Offer - Travel + Save: Save 15% and enjoy the flexibility of early check-in, late check-out, and free early departure if you need to change your plans. Make your getaway dreams a reality with this offer. *Early Check-in, Late Check-out, and Early Departure are based on availability.



Save 15% and enjoy the flexibility of if you need to change your plans. Make your getaway dreams a reality with this offer. 2X Points Package : Your next trip could be twice as rewarding, receive double the Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay. For a limited time, when you enroll in our More Nights, More Points promotion, you can receive up to 4X Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay through September 6, 2021 .



: Your next trip could be twice as rewarding, receive double the Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay. For a limited time, when you enroll in our More Nights, More Points promotion, you can receive up to 4X Hilton Honors Points each night of your stay through . 4 th Night Free Package: We've missed you: Book a 3-night stay, and get your 4th night free *Based on availability; discount applied at the time of booking; must stay 4 nights; early departure subject to rate increases.



We've missed you: Book a 3-night stay, and get your 4th night free Epic Sunrises: All guests booking their stays at The Diplomat Beach Resort will enjoy a guaranteed ocean view room all summer long ( June 1 - September 1, 2021 ). *Based on availability.

Visit www.diplomatresort.com/resort-offers for more information and to book your stay.

The Diplomat Beach Resort's offerings provide travelers and locals with the ease they seek, whether visiting for pleasure or business, by bringing a collection of experiences together in one place, all set around the resort's pristine expansive footprint between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. From the inside out, there is enough space to offer all guests a serene, restful, safe, and fun-filled resort experience. With more than 1,000 guest rooms – including two Penthouse suites, 515 king rooms, and 484 double rooms, with 96 being expansive suites – The Diplomat Beach Resort is the largest hotel in Broward County. Designed by the world's leading hospitality interior design firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort's stylish and thoughtfully designed rooms offer sophisticated spaces, befitting the prime beachfront location in Hollywood. A strong sense of place is woven throughout, reflecting a glamorous oceanfront design that nods to the storied history of the Diplomat Hotel of the 1950s. Carefully selected artwork throughout the property highlights the local-regional lifestyle, with modernized spaces harkening back to the hotel's vibrant past.

All rooms feature unobstructed ocean or Intracoastal vantage points, while most suites boast 180-degree views of the tropical surroundings, including a variety of premier suites, the Penthouse suites, each with an individual identity delivering on guest's needs. Suites exude a mix of midcentury elements with refreshing ocean tones, creating the perfect backdrop to relax and recharge, complete with hand-tufted rugs, natural wood furnishings, crisp white bedding backed by driftwood headboards and nautical touches that speak to the location. Guestrooms at the property depict two separate design schemes: Sunrise and Sunset. Sunrise rooms are modern, vibrant, and refreshing with earthy tones that provide a soothing, calm atmosphere accented with blue ocean colors. Sunset rooms present a more subtle, modern, and organic design scheme with views overlooking the famous South Florida west horizon, giving guests a front seat view to stunning sunsets.

The Diplomat Beach Resort is thrilled to be offering a variety of regionally-inspired casual dining options throughout the property. Whether your palette craves traditional beachside bites, Latin-inspired spirits, and flavors, convenient quick nibbles, or a modern approach to classic hotel cocktails, The Diplomat Beach Resort has an option for you. Visitors may choose from one of the following casual eateries:

Counter Point – A casual café is the place to go for specialty espresso drinks, coffee, tea, and a daily selection of artisan breakfast pastries, salads, and sandwiches.

– A casual café is the place to go for specialty espresso drinks, coffee, tea, and a daily selection of artisan breakfast pastries, salads, and sandwiches. Playa – Beachfront Nuevo-Latina restaurant and bar featuring an extensive rum and tequila selection.

– Beachfront Nuevo-Latina restaurant and bar featuring an extensive rum and tequila selection. The Canteen – Supply & Trading Company offering convenience food and beverage items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

– Supply & Trading Company offering convenience food and beverage items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Hotel Bar – A modern take on the classic hotel bar with a "twist" to enjoy our indoor and outdoor living room setting, featuring signature-upgraded cocktails from hotels around the world. Available Thursday-Saturday

With expansive grounds providing ample room for guests to spread out and relax, The Diplomat Beach Resort is also perfect for family-focused guests, providing a variety of activities and amenities for all ages, meant to create happy, rejuvenating, and memorable vacation experiences. Guests will find unique offerings throughout the resort, including:

Water Works Abound: With two beachfront pools, jet skiing, ocean kayaking, paddleboard rentals, and the property's newest addition, the Dip + Slide water play area , The Diplomat Beach Resort is the ideal destination to cool down. Designed with an interactive water bucket that playfully tips over when full, the area entertains young travelers and is strategically located to give parents a direct line of sight from the lagoon poo l, allowing them to relax poolside. Pool amenities include complimentary towel service, full-service poolside lunch, and spa services.



With two beachfront pools, jet skiing, ocean kayaking, paddleboard rentals, and the property's newest addition, the , is the ideal destination to cool down. Designed with an that playfully tips over when full, the area entertains young travelers and is l, allowing them to relax poolside. Pool amenities include complimentary towel service, full-service poolside lunch, and spa services. Designer Luxury Pool Cabanas by Trina Turk : Exclusively designed for The Diplomat Beach Resort , specialty cabanas created by fashion designer Trina Turk are available for rent on the second floor of the pool deck, providing a relaxing and stylish oasis for the day.



Exclusively designed for , specialty cabanas created by fashion designer are available for rent on the second floor of the pool deck, providing a relaxing and stylish oasis for the day. Diplomat Marina: The Marina at Diplomat Landing provides a perfect and secure place to dock for the day, overnight or longer. The deep-water dockage accommodates yachts and mega-yachts with easy ocean access to the north at port Everglades or the south at Haulover Inlet. Dockage accommodations include water, electrical hook-ups, and services. Complimentary dockage is available when dining within the resort's other eateries.

With 209,000 square feet of flexible private function and meeting space, The Diplomat Beach Resort continues to serve as the premier location for business travel and large-scale conferences, luxury weddings, and milestone celebrations. With recent upgrades in comprehensive technology, transportation services, and unbeatable ocean views, travelers and locals can expect thoughtfully designed and unique spaces meant to create memorable meetings, events, and weddings:

50,000 square foot unobstructed Great Hall

Four ballrooms, including 20,000 square foot Grand Ballroom overlooking the Atlantic

39 breakout rooms, ideal for smaller events

Outdoor special event areas including the pool deck and 33rd-floor lounge space offering panoramic views

On-site IT and audio-visual support

Specialty packages, rates, and programming

10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport

/ International Airport 30 minutes from Miami International Airport

International Airport 10 minutes to walk, bicycle & run along Hollywood's historic Beach Broad walk

historic Beach Broad walk 10 minutes from dining, casino & nightlife at The Village at Gulfstream Park and Aventura Mall

20 minutes from dining on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

For more information, please visit www.diplomatresort.com or contact TARA, Ink. at [email protected] . Select, hi-res photography is available upon request.

Media Contact:

Timur Tugberk

For The Diplomat Beach Resort

[email protected]

202.294.4264

SOURCE The Diplomat Beach Resort

Related Links

http://www.diplomatresort.com

