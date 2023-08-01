HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diplomat Beach Resort is delighted to announce its exclusive selection of special promotions and packages tailor-made for families seeking unforgettable luxurious and affordable end-of-summer stays and planning ahead for their upcoming fall travels.

THE DIPLOMAT BEACH RESORT UNVEILS EXCITING END-OF-SUMMER PROMOTIONS AND FAMILY PACKAGES FOR UNFORGETTABLE GETAWAYS THROUGH YEAR-END The Award-Winning Diplomat Beach Resort located in Hollywood, Florida.

Centrally located between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the Dip is an ideal beachfront oasis with a newly curated release of activities and events to ensure all family members get the most out of their vacation. With its stunning and unobstructed views of The Atlantic Ocean and The Intracoastal Waterway, 1,000 linear feet of pristine semi-private beachfront, daily activities, poolside and beachfront cabanas, weekly entertainment and lush tropical surroundings, the Dip has created seasonal offerings designed to elevate the guest experience to new heights.

Guests can start their day with a tranquil and rejuvenating experience through the Dip's Sunrise Beach Yoga, or ignite their mornings with the exhilarating Oceanfront Spin Class. Afterward, they can treat themselves to a delectable al-a-carte breakfast and indulge in specialty coffee and tea at either the inviting Counter Point Cafe or the coastal-inspired Point Royal Restaurant.

For the ultimate mid-day relaxation, guests can recline in luxurious poolside or beachfront cabanas or daybeds, and bask in the attentive hospitality offered by the dedicated pool team. Let the delightful tunes from the weekend pool DJs set the vibe while guests take part in various family-friendly activities, such as scavenger hunts, pool volleyball matches, water balloon tosses, and fun-filled limbo contests. As the day transitions into the magical golden hour, guests can unwind with the soothing melodies of live music at The Hotel Bar on Friday evenings and savor a delectable dinner at their choice of the finest restaurants available.

From the Resort's newly-concepted Rest, Relaxation and Recovery offer to the highly popular Vacation Like A VIP package, travelers will indulge in exquisite dining, and enjoy top-notch amenities among the historic property's Summer and Fall Vacation Packages :

"RR&R" - Rest and Relaxation at the Resort – Enhance your stay within this premium-upgraded experience from arrival to check out! Unwind and rejuvenate with a 25-50% off one (1) select Spa & Salon service, allowing guests and couples to indulge in blissful pampering and wellness treatments. Enjoy the convenience of complimentary valet parking, making arrival and departure hassle-free. Plus, guests booking with this special offer will gain a complimentary room upgrade upon arrival, ensuring a more spacious and luxurious retreat with better ocean-front views and more expansive balconies, based on availability. Finally, guests with this offer will delight in guaranteed premium pool and beach seating, allowing to soak up the sun and enjoy the resort's stunning surroundings. Never more the need to race downstairs to the pool first thing in the morning to claim the best seats! They will be reserved, daily.

Vacation Like a VIP – The resort's most inclusive bundle package of the year! Revel in a $100 daily food and beverage credit, which can be used to savor delectable cuisine and refreshing drinks at the property's world-class restaurants and bars. Visitors begin their stay on a high note with two complimentary "Welcome" drinks, raising a toast to an unforgettable vacation experience. Guests will enjoy the convenience of complimentary self-parking, making it easier to explore the surrounding area at their leisure. Additionally, relish in a complimentary room upgrade, ensuring ample space and comfort throughout their stay. Rates starting at just $349 per night.

The Diplomat Beach Resort welcomes guests with six culinary concepts ranging from fine to unfussy: Playa, a poolside and beachside Topical Latin restaurant concept featuring local flavors, a rum and tequila bar and fresh juice drinks; Counter Point for speciality-made coffee and espresso alongside sandwiches, house-made pastries and fast-service options; the onsite convenience market The Canteen; The Hotel Bar, the glorious indoor-outdoor lobby bar perched overlooking the beachfront backyard and Atlantic Surf, and coastal-inspired breakfast and lunch concept Point Royal. Diplomat Prime, the property's luxury boutique steakhouse, has again won this year's Wine Spectator's 2023 "Award of Excellence'' for its list of more than 300 varietals ranging from local selections up to a curated range of Château Pétrus (bottles priced up to $35,000). For those seeking the perfect pairing with their Diplomat Prime meal, one of the restaurant's on-site sommeliers will guide guests through their experience.

The Dip's 1,000 rooms are contemporary and stylish, with interiors in shades of blue, white, and bright colors that reflect the sea and sky outdoors. The 96 suites are the perfect, spacious accommodation for elevated stays and families, featuring expanded bedroom layouts, in addition to separate living and dining space, ranging in size from 630 - 2550+ square feet. Larger families can take advantage of connecting an additional room to their suite, to keep everyone close by. The 14,000-square-foot spa is a fully operational rejuvenating sanctuary featuring a waterfall waiting lounge, upgraded oceanfront couples' treatment rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and an excellent range of treatments and therapies, including facials, massages, body wraps, and nail services.

Guests are always encouraged to immerse themselves in the refreshing waters of The Dip's two beachfront pools and semi-private beach, within their #1 Rated Beachfront Backyard (Porthole Cruise & Travel). Marvel at panoramic views of the ocean from the edge of the infinity pool terrace, which features a see-through "Oculus" window bottom plus two waterfalls cascading into the 240-foot Sparkling Lagoon Pool terrace below. Cool off in the Lagoon Pool, surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and sweeping views of the Atlantic. Sun-seekers can enhance their poolside experience by upgrading to one of the Trina Turk styled poolside Cabanas, an upper-deck Casita, or Beach Bed while they relax and enjoy amplified poolside amenities, dedicated chaises, umbrellas, and full-service attention.

Committed to family, The Dip's Kids' Club offers special programming that will convert any child into an Ocean Ambassador, while they embark on playful adventures and create beachside memories. The Dip's Kids' Club is a unique oceanfront destination for young guests, designed to let them explore and discover the wonders of the ocean with a mixture of pool, beach games and other seasonally themed programming and activities offered by the fun-loving staff on site. Parents may rest assured in the delight of their young ones, while freeing up some time to enjoy themselves at the spa, wellness group events, pool, beach or elsewhere.

The Dip's promotions and packages will be available for a limited time only, so visitors are encouraged to secure their bookings early to ensure they don't miss out on these extraordinary opportunities. Don't wait any longer to create treasured moments with your friends and loved ones at The Diplomat Beach Resort.

About Diplomat Beach Resort

The Diplomat Beach Resort, Florida's most iconic oceanfront destination, boasts incomparable oceanfront views, two sun-drenched pools, 26 poolside cabanas, two fitness centers, and 209,000+ square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. With 1,000 reimagined guest rooms – including two penthouse suites, 515 king rooms, and 484 double rooms, and 96 expansive suites – The Diplomat Beach Resort is the largest hotel and beach resort in the greater Fort Lauderdale vicinity.

Ideally located beachfront on a barrier island between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, The Diplomat Beach Resort, the centerpiece of South Florida, is just minutes from world-class shopping, recreation, sports world-class sporting venues, arts, culture, and scenery. The seaside Resort is sought out year-round to host indoor and outdoor wedding celebrations. From board meetings to large conventions, the beachfront convention center and resort has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top meeting resorts in the Americas, additionally holding stance as the largest flexible indoor/outdoor convention center and meeting space in the Western Hemisphere.

The Diplomat Beach Resort

3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

WEB: diplomatresort.com | IG: @diplomatbeachresort | FB: @TheDiplomatBeachResort

