The Directed Energy Weapons Market is to grow by 19.16% from 2022 to 2027|Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The directed energy weapons (DEW) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,840.53 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radiance Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: application (defense and homeland security), type (non-lethal and lethal), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Drivers- Development and procurement of advanced technologies are key factors driving market growth. The significant advances in the research and development of directed energy by major defense spenders, such as Russia, the US, and Chin is driving the market growth. As a result, to stay on par with their allies and adversaries, many other countries are making investments in developing similar DEW technologies. India is focusing on developing advanced directed energy weapons. For example, the Country DRDO confirmed that the Country is investing in developing Energy directed weapons to compete with other countries in the market. Furthermore, there was a fleet of aerial drones on a suspected reconnaissance mission hovering near the South Korean borders. Due to this the South Korean Ministry of National Defense also announced its plan to develop a laser weapon capable of intercepting UAVs. Hence, this advancement in technologies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Integration of smart weapon systems is a major trend in the market. Traditionally, aircraft planes were utilized to drop heavy air-to-surface rockets or bombs on far-off targets to counter enemy attacks during the war. However, with the advancement in technologies, the roles of such planes have undergone a transformation. For instance, the US has gained a military advantage over other countries because they have developed the ability to carry out long-range strike operations. The incorporation of such advanced smart weapons in defense would significantly improve the efficiency and combat abilities of the bomber planes as the ammunition, artillery, and bomb technologies are highly unlikely to be changed. Thus, these advancements will increase the effectiveness of military operations in many countries. Hence, the Integration of smart weapon systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Stringent regulatory norms are a significant challenge restricting market growth. In the market for energy weapons, vendors are required to abide by the various country's strict regulatory standards. Furthermore, many vendors collaborate with various countries' defense agencies and government organizations and face challenges to do business. They must follow various regulations such as restrictions to control soil, air, and water pollution. The storage, use, and release of harmful substances is the major issue among manufacturers. In addition, these regulatory standards have become even more stringent as a result of civilian fatalities and injuries. As a result, directed energy weapons like microwaves, sonic, particle beams, and plasma have been banned in many nations. Hence, the Stringent regulatory norms are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The directed energy weapons market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,840.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Ltd., DRDO, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radiance Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Sierra Nevada Corp., SRC Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

