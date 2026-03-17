The Directions Group Launches Linara, an Integrated Intelligence Platform Transforming Research into Always-On Decision Support

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Directions Group today announced the launch of Linara™, an AI-powered integrated intelligence platform that will transform static research into always-on decision support for insights, marketing, and leadership teams. Its first capability, Linara Personas, gives organizations conversational access to their customer personas and lays the foundation for a broader suite of tools to come.

The Directions Group Launches Linara

Organizations are operating in markets that are more volatile, cluttered, and competitive than ever, yet many still rely on static reports, point-in-time studies, and opinion-driven debates to make critical decisions. Linara is designed for this moment, helping teams move faster while staying grounded in real customer understanding.

"Brands don't always need more data. They need clearer answers, faster, and in the context of their business," said Elizabeth (Beth) Finn, President & CEO of The Directions Group. "This platform gives our clients a way to have a real conversation with the intelligence they already own, so they can move from 'what do we know?' to 'what should we do?' with more confidence."

Not Another Generic AI Tool

In a moment when everyone has an AI tool, most are still generic, trained only on public data and detached from the realities of a specific business and the fundamentals of data integrity. Linara takes a different path. It's built on each client's proprietary research and insights, and will be molded to reflect real-world customers, competitive context, and strategic questions.

At The Directions Group, artificial intelligence is used to amplify human intelligence, and Linara reflects that philosophy. AI is always applied intentionally and with care, grounded in rigorous research and human expertise so teams can move faster without sacrificing thoughtfulness, context, or integrity in their decisions.

Instant Access to Customer Insights

Linara begins with Personas, a conversational interface that transforms segmentation from a static framework into an active, ongoing dialogue that teams can access anytime. With Personas, clients can:

Get instant, conversational answers about who each persona is, what drives them, and how they differ.

Evaluate scenarios and "what if" questions for new propositions, concepts, and messaging angles.

Explore segment-level implications for campaigns, portfolio decisions, and customer experience design.

"Segmentation is one of the most powerful, and most underused, assets inside an organization," said Finn. "Linara Personas keeps that investment alive and in use every day. It's like having a strategist who knows your segments inside and out, available on demand whenever a new question comes up. And when a question or business problem goes beyond what Linara Personas can do, our team of consultants and research experts is ready to step in."

Over time, The Directions Group will expand Linara with additional capabilities. Future development areas will include, but not be limited to, additional marketplace intelligence and connecting insights across multiple research studies.

Building with Clients

Linara is being developed in close partnership with early client adopters. Organizations that come on board in the initial phases will have immediate value from Linara Personas at launch, input into the Linara innovation roadmap, and opportunities to participate in beta testing as new capabilities are released.

"I've been working with The Directions Group team to pilot Linara and have seen first-hand how it helps sharpen messaging to specific segments," said Shane Harrison, Senior Strategy Analyst at Compeer Financial. "It's also a powerful strategic tool helping us to think differently about when, how, and where to invest our resources, and the conversations around new products and service ideas have been especially insightful. We don't have anything else like this."

For more information about Linara and to request a demonstration, visit www.directionsgroup.com/linara .

About The Directions Group

The Directions Group is a strategic insights firm helping businesses grow, innovate, and stand out in the marketplace through integrated intelligence. Combining deep human understanding, rigorous business insights, and practical foresight and planning, our team of experts turns scattered data into a clear story, helping brands move forward with greater confidence. The Directions Group is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio, conducting work globally.

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SOURCE The Directions Group