The Directorate of Defense R&D in the Ministry of Defense, the IDF's Ground Forces and Elbit Systems Reveal the "Iron Sting": A Precise, Laser and GPS Guided Mortar Munition

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Directorate of Defense R&D in the Israel Ministry of Defense, together with the IDF's Ground Forces and Elbit Systems reveal a precise, laser and GPS guided mortar munition, the "Iron Sting". The 120 mm mortar has recently undergone final trials in a testing site in southern Israel. The completion of testing enables the start of serial production ahead of the system's supply to the IDF.

Iron Sting Fire Tests

The series of tests was carried out using two networked Cardom mortar systems developed by Elbit Systems: a "Cardom" system, mounted on an M113 APC and a "Cardom Spear" system, mounted on a Hummer 4X4 SUV. The Iron Sting is designed to engage targets precisely, in both open terrains and urban environments, while reducing the possibility of collateral damage and preventing injury to non-combatants. Its operational use will revolutionize ground warfare and equip battalions with organic, accurate and effective firepower.

Head of Research and Development in the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem: "Ten years of research and development have led us to this moment when we can provide the IDF's ground forces with advanced capabilities made for the modern battlefield. This laser and GPS- guided mortar munition provides troops with a precise firing capability that has only been implemented in missiles and air munition thus far. This is a very complex program and a groundbreaking system on the international level."

Head of the Weapons Department in the IDF's Ground Forces, Col. Arik Avivi: "The Ground Forces command is leading the process of integrating the 'Iron Sting' into the IDF. This precise guided mortar munition is groundbreaking for IDF battalions, equipping them with accurate and organic firepower. This capability has so far been reserved to large and complex missiles. Thanks to this impressive technological development, it will now be implemented in mortar munitions on a wide scale."

General Manager of Elbit Systems Land Division, Yehuda (Udi) Vered: "The introduction of this laser and GPS guided munition transforms the mortar system from a statistical fire power into a precision fire system, thus delivering a significant change in fire capabilities at the tactical level. We believe that we have been able to develop an efficient solution that enables to increase precision and reduce collateral damage."

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.