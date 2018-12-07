The Dirty Buffalo Is Offering Free Wings On Their 7th Birthday!

NORFOLK, Va., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Hampton Roads' favorite restaurants, The Dirty Buffalo, is celebrating its 7-year anniversary this month, March 2019! To celebrate, the Western New York themed sports grill and bar, which features "authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings" and a variety of comfort foods on its eclectic menu, is offering a FREE 5 piece wing to every 7th person that comes in on Monday, March 18th! These specials will be available at both Norfolk, Virginia locations (Colley Avenue and East Little Creek Rd).

"Our guests have supported us over the last 7 years, we felt it was appropriate to give them a gift on our birthday. If it weren't for their constant support, we wouldn't be able to do this day in & day out." ~ Russell Gilbert, Founder & CEO

The Dirty Buffalo is currently looking for passionate and motivated franchisees to bring its "Northern Comfort Food" brand to other parts of the Tidewater area. If interested in becoming a franchisee, visit their franchise website at www.TheDirtyBuffaloFranchising.com

