The Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market to grow by USD 138.43 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing engagement in music-related activities to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The disc jockey (DJ) consoles market is expected to grow by USD 138.43 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.32% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by product (DJ controllers, DJ mixers, media players, turntables, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing engagement in music-related activities is a key factor driving market growth. People's participation in leisure activities is increasing every year, largely due to changing lifestyles and increasing pressures in the labor market. People desire to participate in anti-stress activities and thus participate in activities related to music, sports, camping, and others. Furthermore, playing electronic musical instruments has become one of the most popular recreational activities worldwide. People of all ages participate in music-related leisure activities. For example, they play guitar, piano, or keyboard. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the disc jockey (DJ) consoles market by product (DJ controllers, DJ mixers, media players, turntables, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The DJ controllers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Revenue from this segment relies on advances in DJ console design and functionality. The increase in demand for advanced electronic musical instruments has played an important role in the demand and technological evolution of DJ controllers. In addition, DJs have also gradually moved from traditional controllers and mixers to electronic ones due to the emergence of trap music, electronic dance music, and mashups. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 

Geography Overview:

  • Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. 

Key Drivers

  • Increasing number of DJs
  • Growing number of live musical events
  • Growing engagement in music-related activities

Major Trend

The growing demand for customized electronic musical instruments is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge

The high cost of DJ consoles is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

What are the key data covered in the Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market reports:

  • Historic Market size
  • ADJ Products, LLC., A.E.B. Industrial Srl, Audiotonix Ltd., CHAUVET and Sons Inc., DJ Tech Professional, Epsilon, Global Distribution GmbH and Co. KG, Guillemot Corp. SA, IK Multimedia Production Srl, inMusic Brands Inc., Innovative Concepts and Design LLC, KORG Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Native Instruments GmbH, Noritsu America Corp., Rane Holdings Ltd., Roland Corp., VXK Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Five Core Electronics Ltd.

Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 138.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.37

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADJ Products, LLC., A.E.B. Industrial Srl, Audiotonix Ltd., CHAUVET and Sons Inc., DJ Tech Professional, Epsilon, Global Distribution GmbH and Co. KG, Guillemot Corp. SA, IK Multimedia Production Srl, inMusic Brands Inc., Innovative Concepts and Design LLC, KORG Inc., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., Native Instruments GmbH, Noritsu America Corp., Rane Holdings Ltd., Roland Corp., VXK Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Five Core Electronics Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

