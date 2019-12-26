The disposable icepacks market in North America at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disposable Icepacks Market in North America: About this market



This disposable icepacks market in North America analysis considers sales from food and beverage, medical and healthcare, and chemical applications. Our study also finds the sales of disposable icepacks in the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 2019, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of organized retail chains will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position. Also, our disposable icepacks market in North America looks at factors such as the presence of major disposable icepack manufacturers in North America, growing demand for packaged food and beverages, and demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries. However, the availability of alternatives, safe handling and transportation of dry ice, and growing environmental concerns related to plastic waste may hamper the growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834271/?utm_source=PRN



Disposable Icepacks Market in North America: Overview

Growing demand for packaged food and beverages

Packaging plays a vital role in the preservation of food and beverage products. Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry prefer environment-friendly or biodegradable food packaging solutions such as disposable icepacks. The demand for disposable icepacks has increased considerably as they offer heat, humidity, and gas resistance, and provide an aroma barrier. Furthermore, these icepacks cannot be punctured easily and display high tensile strength, durability, and chemical resistance. In addition, the growing preference of consumers for packaged, ready-to-eat, and microwaveable products in the US and Canada will lead to the expansion of the disposable icepacks market in North America at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly icepacks

Growing concerns around the rising carbon footprint and environmental degradation have encouraged manufacturers to focus on using biopolymer-based plastics instead of conventional plastics to manufacture disposable icepacks. The growing use of bio-based plastics over petroleum-based resins is anticipated to lead to a significant reduction in volatile emissions and carbon footprint. Eco-friendly initiatives undertaken by corporates and the abundant availability of raw materials used in manufacturing bioplastics have also increased the use of biodegradable packaging. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the disposable icepacks market in North America is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable icepacks manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak, Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., and TECHNI ICE.

Also, the disposable icepacks market in the North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834271/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

