NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies are expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.

The disposable protective clothing market is estimated to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The disposable protective clothing market is driven primarily by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to the concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The increasing concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.



Polyethylene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by material type of the disposable protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The polyethylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period.Excellent mechanical resistance accompanied by chemical resistance makes polyethylene a viable choice for manufacturing disposable protective clothing for a broad range of applications.



These characteristics of polyethylene over other materials are estimated to boost its demand in the disposable protective clothing market.



The chemical application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall disposable protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Chemicals were the largest application segment of disposable protective clothing due to its extensive use across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and construction, among others. The growing concern for avoiding accidents and injuries related to the handling of hazardous chemicals and particulates is expected to drive the demand for chemical protective clothing market.



Rising demand from the construction, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and oil & gas industries to drive the demand for disposable protective clothing in North America.



North America disposable protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.The regulations that mandate the use of disposable protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region.



The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, and demand for relatively cheaper protective clothing, is leading to the growth of the disposable protective clothing market in the region.

The increasing number of accidents in the industries mentioned above has led to the rising demand for disposable protective clothing.The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to chemical hazards, erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earthmoving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting.



Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help individuals to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), Du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), International Enviroguard (US), Derekduck Industries (Taiwan), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for protective clothing based on material type, application, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for protective clothing.



