The Disruption Of The Health And Beauty Industry Has Come To A Close At The LA Ultimate Women's Expo, But Mobile Styles Is Just Getting Started

"The Ultimate Women's Expo maybe over," Mobile Styles CEO Ally Spinu says, "but we are just getting started." The app has officially launched and is available for download in LA. Soon Mobile Styles will be available to on-the-go consumers in Nevada, Arizona, New York, and other states nationwide.

After two Women's Expo events, Mobile Styles is gaining fame and recognition from some of the keynote speakers at the LA Expo. In a backstage interview, actress and producer Vivica A. Fox has said that the idea of Mobile Styles is awesome. Other celebrities who graced the Mobile Styles stage include Tori Spelling, MC Lyte, Mercedes Javid, Chiquis Rivera, Dr. Nita Landry, and Dr. Lynn Richardson.

The Mobile Styles team has had a great time sponsoring and participating at the Women's Expo. "We are taking this experience on the road," Ally says, "and sharing the beauty and convenience of our app." Mobile Styles will be further disrupting the health and beauty industry at the International Beauty Show in Las Vegas from June 23-25, 2018.

For further questions or future collaborations, please feel free to contact us or visit mobilestyles.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-disruption-of-the-health-and-beauty-industry-has-come-to-a-close-at-the-la-ultimate-womens-expo-but-mobile-styles-is-just-getting-started-300653090.html

SOURCE Mobile Styles

Related Links

http://mobilestyles.com

